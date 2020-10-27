St. Alban’s Edmonds offering evening prayer Oct. 28 for upcoming election

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds said it is hosting a special Evening Prayer on the church’s Facebook page Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m., “with a focus on praying for our nation and the upcoming general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.”

Praying together seems an appropriate response for its members, and the community at large during this election season, St. Alban’s Rector Fr. Greg Peters said.

Peters also noted that the Episcopal Church has several appropriate prayers for national life, social order and an election in its Book of Common Prayer, which can be found online at www.bcponline.org. The prayers are on pages 820-822.

St. Alban’s services can be found on Facebook at St. Alban’s Edmonds. All are invited to attend.