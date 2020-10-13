Student representative sought for Edmonds Arts Commission

The City of Edmonds Arts Commission has an open position for a student representative starting immediately.

Learn about the arts community in Edmonds and bring your perspective to plans for the future. Students with leadership qualities and any level of experience or background in the visual, literary, and/or performing arts who are Edmonds residents, age 16-25, enrolled in high school or college-level classes during the 2020-2021 academic year are encouraged to apply. The position qualifies for volunteer or community service hours and can be added as a civic affiliation on resumes. A letter of recommendation is available upon successful and satisfactory completion of the term.

The term is for one calendar year. Responsibilities include participating in the monthly commission meeting (held the first Monday of every month via Zoom at 4:30 p.m.) and assisting with commission projects and programs. As a non-voting member of the arts commission, students are encouraged to report on local youth artistic events and activities.

Complete the online application and send it to Student Representative Application, Edmonds Arts Commission, 700 Main Street, Edmonds, WA 98020, or email to Arts and Cultural Services Manager Frances Chapin at frances.chapin@edmondswa.gov. The application is available here. All applicants will be interviewed by members of the Edmonds Arts Commission. The position is open until filled.