Update on Saturday’s pop bottle bomb explosion: Suspect not arrested but misdemeanor charge referred to city prosecutor

Edmonds police provided an update Monday afternoon on Saturday’s explosion of a plastic beverage bottle on Highway 99 near 236th Street Southwest.

The incident was reported by an employee at a nearby business, who “heard an explosion and saw smoke,” Edmonds poolie spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said. Officers responded to the area around 1:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon and found debris from an exploded device in the Sunset Building parking lot, located on the east side of the highway. While there were no initial reports of injuries or property damage, officers — assisted by the Washington State Patrol and Everett police — cordoned off the area, shut down nearby roads, and requested a bomb squad to respond to assist in checking for additional devices, McClure added.

After determining the area was safe, officers learned from additional witnesses that this type of explosion had happened a couple of times in recent days. Officers were able to identify a suspect, a 33-year-old Edmonds resident, who admitted to leaving the device in the parking lot. “He had used a plastic beverage bottle and information from the internet to create the device and left it unattended,” McClure said.

Police described the suspect as cooperative and apologetic. He was not arrested at the scene but a charge of abandonment of explosives, a gross misdemeanor, will be forwarded to the Edmonds City Prosecutor, McClure said.