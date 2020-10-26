Volunteers sought for 2020 Edmonds Holiday Market

The outdoor Edmonds Holiday Market is heading into its sixth season starting next month, and the market is looking for volunteers.

You can sign up for one market day or multiple days, and for set-up, tear-down or anytime in between.

Market days are on Saturdays — Nov. 7, 14 and 21 and Dec. 4, 12 and 19. Set-up usually starts at 8 a.m, the market — sponsored by the City of Edmonds — runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., and tear-down is immediately thereafter.

Email Market Manager Valerie Claypool at 247eventsnw@gmail.com if you’re interested in volunteering.