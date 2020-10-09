Walkable Main Street ends this weekend; curbside dining continues through Nov. 8

This Saturday and Sunday — Oct. 10-11 — will be the last weekend of Walkable Main Street.

Created to accommodate outside shopping and dining during the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Edmonds closed Main Street to vehicles on Saturdays and Sundays since mid-June, allowing pedestrians to stroll freely and at a safer distance than on the narrow downtown sidewalks. With cooler, wetter weather in store, the program is ending for the season.

However, curbside dining in the downtown area has been extended through Nov. 8. This will allow restaurants to continue to offer outdoor eating areas, which helps them overcome the ongoing capacity restrictions and provides what many customers want – a safer place to dine than indoors, the city said. During the added month, city staff will work on drafting provisions that could allow for longer-term curbside dining arrangements. This proposal will require Edmonds City Council review and approval, including consideration of public comment.

This Saturday also marks the last day of the 2020 Edmonds Museum Summer Market, which runs from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.