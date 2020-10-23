Washington Kids in Transition fundraiser set for Nov. 7

The 2020 Washington Kids in Transition Out of Jeopardy event is taking place via Facebook Live on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m.

Join the event to celebrate the group’s successes in supporting students and families in the Edmonds School District. Learn how they are meeting the needs of the community in these uncertain times and how you can support the organization’s programs.

The event is free to attend but a donation of $50/person is suggested (though not required).

Share the evening with your friends and family by becoming a virtual table captain. There are no minimums or maximums at each “table.” The table captain with the most registered guests will win a prize basket that includes a Seahawks football autographed by Coach Pete Carroll.

You can RSVP for the event, register as a table captain or sign up to be “seated” at someone’s table at washingtonkidsintransition.org/out-of-jeopardy.

You can also RSVP directly via the Facebook Event at www.facebook.com/events/364743551474057.