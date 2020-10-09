Washington Sea Grant to offer online marine weather workshop Nov. 14

Washington Sea Grant and Jefferson County WSU Extension are co-sponsoring a Marine Weather Workshop in November to teach boaters how to read the weather before heading out on the water.

The workshop will be held over Zoom Saturday, Nov. 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and cost $60.

Topics to be covered include:

The relationships of atmospheric pressure and wind

Determining the path and speed of squalls

The strong wind systems found in the Northwest and how to avoid them

The key features of low pressure systems

How 500 mb wind patterns can help find “weather windows” for safe passages

How pressure gradients affect wind in Washington waters

What a computer model is, how it works and what it can give

How to get National Weather Service and associated weather, forecast and model data on computers

To register, contact Sarah Fisken at 206-543-1225 or sfisken@uw.edu.