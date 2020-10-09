Washington Sea Grant to offer online marine weather workshop Nov. 14

Washington Sea Grant and Jefferson County WSU Extension are co-sponsoring a Marine Weather Workshop in November to teach boaters how to read the weather before heading out on the water.
The workshop will be held over Zoom Saturday, Nov. 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and cost $60.
Topics to be covered include:
- The relationships of atmospheric pressure and wind
- Determining the path and speed of squalls
- The strong wind systems found in the Northwest and how to avoid them
- The key features of low pressure systems
- How 500 mb wind patterns can help find “weather windows” for safe passages
- How pressure gradients affect wind in Washington waters
- What a computer model is, how it works and what it can give
- How to get National Weather Service and associated weather, forecast and model data on computers
To register, contact Sarah Fisken at 206-543-1225 or sfisken@uw.edu.