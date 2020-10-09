Washington Sea Grant to offer online marine weather workshop Nov. 14

Posted: October 8, 2020 21
Sailboats racing off the Edmonds waterfront (Photo by Julia Wiese)

Washington Sea Grant and Jefferson County WSU Extension are co-sponsoring a Marine Weather Workshop in November to teach boaters how to read the weather before heading out on the water.

The workshop will be held over Zoom Saturday, Nov. 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and cost $60.

Topics to be covered include:

  • The relationships of atmospheric pressure and wind
  • Determining the path and speed of squalls
  • The strong wind systems found in the Northwest and how to avoid them
  • The key features of low pressure systems
  • How 500 mb wind patterns can help find “weather windows” for safe passages
  • How pressure gradients affect wind in Washington waters
  • What a computer model is, how it works and what it can give
  • How to get National Weather Service and associated weather, forecast and model data on computers

To register, contact Sarah Fisken at 206-543-1225 or sfisken@uw.edu.

