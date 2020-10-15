Washington State Supreme Court rules against initiative to reduce car-tab taxes

The Washington Supreme Court on Thursday struck down Initiative 976 to reduce car-tab taxes, nearly a year after statewide voters approved the tax-cutting measure, our online news partner The Seattle Times reported.

The initiative’s ballot title was “deceptive and misleading” by promising to lower car-tab taxes “except voter-approved charges” while also rolling back taxes voters had previously approved, the court found.

The decision means state and local car-tab taxes can remain at their current levels. State and local governments — including the cities of Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace — use car-tab fees to fund road and transit projects.

