Web-spinners, hunters and ambushers: The strange world of spiders in Edmonds

At this time of the year in Edmonds, people start noticing large spiders on classic orb-shaped webs. The webs are ornate and similar ones have inspired art and folklore over the centuries. The webs around Edmonds are mostly, and maybe totally, produced by the Cross Spider (Araneus diadematus), a typical orb-weaving spider in the family Araneidae. This is one of the most studied of the orb-weavers, and is, like many of our local spiders, European in origin! Living in a port city, we are subject to imported species brought here from other parts of the world and the country. Early on, European colonists and traders brought a number of species into the “New World.” This is still happening as large container ships, airplanes, moving vans, personal vehicles, and pleasure boats bring boxes and crates from various locations, often with unknowing hitchhikers.

The Cross Spider is a web-spinning trapper of insects. It builds a spiral web with non-sticky spokes and silk with sticky globules on the spiral lines. The spider has two main claws and a third central claw on its tarsi (feet — it has eight legs and thus eight feet), the latter of which it uses in walking on the silk lines. Although they can reach a fairly large size (depending on how much food they get) they are harmless except to the insects that they catch, bite, and wrap in silk. They then insert digestive enzymes on the prey item and use their sucking stomach to suck up the liquefied insect like a slurpie, often leaving a shell. The adult individuals usually seen are all females; the males are quite small and fairly inconspicuous. They start out as spiderlings in the late winter and spring, grow to their adult size, mate with the smaller males, lay eggs, guard the eggs and then die around the first frost. The life cycle is fairly well described in E. B. White’s Charlotte’s Web. Indeed, White used a closely related species (Araneus cavaticus or the “Barn Spider”) for the spider Charlotte and so Edmonds is covered with Charlotte’s cousins right now.

The Cross spider is not the only web-building spider in our area, but so far the only orb-weaver that I have found. Other web-building spiders include the Sierra Dome Spider (Neriene litigiosa) and possibly the Bowl-and-Doily Spider (Frontinella pyramitela). These are apparently native species and occur commonly in woodlands around Edmonds. Again the males are tiny and females are the most easily observed when adults are present. It is a member of the very large spider family Linyphiidae, which also includes the tiny Dwarf Spiders.

Other imported web-building spiders include two species of European Funnel-weaving Spiders (Genus Eratigena). One of these, the so-called Hobo Spider (Eratigena agrestris), was supposed to be venomous, producing a bite similar to that of a Brown Recluse (Loxosceles reclusa), but recent studies have debunked this idea. Arachnologists got suspicious when we discovered that such bites were not recorded in Europe, where the Hobo Spider is native. These Funnel-weaving Spiders are common in hedges around Edmonds. They belong to the family Agelenidae.

Three more imported spiders that have shown up in Edmonds build haphazard webs: the Long-bodied Cellar Spider (Pholcus phalangiodes – family Pholcidae – European), the American House Spider (Parasteatoda tepidariorum – family Theridiidae – probably originally South American) and the False Black Widow (Steatoda grossa –Theridiidae – European). While the False Black Widow and the American House Spider are mildly venomous, they are very unlikely to bite unless defending egg sacs, and the Cellar Spider is completely harmless. We have, as yet, no true Black Widow Spiders, although they can hitchhike sometimes as well. The female False Black Widow has a slightly flattened abdomen (in the Black Widows the abdomen is globose) and has no red markings. I have no photos from Edmonds, although I have seen this species here.

Of the hunting spiders I have only seen a small Wolf Spider (family Lycosidae) and two jumping spiders (family Salticidae). The Wolf Spider is probably native and also one of the two Jumping Spiders. The most abundant Jumping Spider is the European Zebra Spider (Salticus scenicus), which has been in North America so long it may have come over with the Pilgrims and spread west from New England. While these do not build webs they do trail a dragline of silk and so never are in danger of falling. Zebra Spiders stalk their prey (usually a fly) like cats and then jump on it, injecting venom with their fangs and then feeding in the usual fashion without wrapping the prey. The other Jumping Spider is Pelegrina aeneola. And I have only seen it once along the Sound. It is native and only around 4 mm in size. None of the jumping spiders are dangerous and they are the only spiders that can see us. Their visual acuity is quite good!

Finally there are the ambushers, like crab spiders. An introduced European philodromid crab spider (Philodromus dispar – Family Philodromidae) can occasionally be found under leaves, sometimes with an egg sac. These ambush prey on plants. Another, probably common, but rarely seen ambusher is the Folding-door Tarantula (Antrodietus pacificus). I know it is here because one person photographed a male in Lynnwood, but the females live in tunnels under the leaf litter, where they wait for prey or an occasional wandering male and are seldom seen. These are very ancient natives and have traces of the original segmentation of primitive spiders. They belong to the mygalomorph family Antrodietidae.

A spider that I have not seen, but is almost certainly here, is the European Sowbug-eating Spider (Dysdera crocata- family Dysderidae), which shows up wherever Sowbugs or Woodlice (not really bugs, but terrestrial Isopod Crustaceans) have been imported. It has impressive fangs and can give a painful bite, but again is not really dangerous. Unlike the other spiders I have mentioned, Dysdera has only six eyes (most spiders have eight!)

While there are a few really venomous spiders in the U.S., Edmonds is pretty much lacking in these. Black Widows and their relatives, plus the Violin Spiders (Brown Recluse and relatives) could be introduced, but so far have no known populations here. With no true Scorpions or venomous snakes, one could say that we are pretty safe from dangerously venomous creatures.

There are other non-insect arthropods (jointed-legged creatures) besides spiders and sowbugs. A few arachnids, including Daddy-long-legs (totally harmless — they have no venom, despite popular stories to the contrary) and Pseudoscorpions (also harmless, although the produce minute quantities of venom in their claws) are probably much commoner than they seem. I do not know enough about the local mites and ticks to say much about them. Finally there are the Myriapods, including Centipedes and Millipedes. I have only seen one, the Yellow-spotted Millipede (Harpaphe haydeniana) but that species is fairly spectacular, with dark shiny body and bright yellow spots. Most millipedes are harmless, but do produce noxious chemicals if handled. This species is one of those that emit cyanide! It is best not to handle them or allow a dog to mouth them, although I doubt that they produce enough to kill.

For anybody who is interested in learning more about spiders in the U. S. and Canada, I recommend Richard Bradley’s Common Spiders of North America, 2013, University of California Press.

— By David B. Richman

Dr. David Richman is a college professor and curator of the arthropod museum emeritus, New Mexico State University. He is now living in Edmonds.