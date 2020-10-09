Welcome to new advertiser Workhorse HQ, a co-working space in downtown Edmonds

We’re proud to announce our newest advertiser Workhorse HQ, an efficient new co-working space in downtown Edmonds.

Workhorse HQ is Edmond’s first ever co-working site, and the space is designed to serve hard-working, creative and entrepreneurial people. Everything about the space is focused on developing a community that will benefit from not only the amenities, but also from the networking that’s possible in an open, collaborative workspace. Edmonds is a perfect location for a coworking space. Workhorse HQ is located steps from the ferry, the bus terminal and the train station. There are no other coworking sites in Edmonds, and very few between Edmonds and Seattle.

The materials used to construct the space have already been at work for many years. The bricks in the kitchen are reclaimed from New York City. The countertop is reclaimed wood from high school bleachers in Eastern Washington. The tables are wood and steel from a ship-building factory in Seattle. The stained concrete floor and industrial fixtures finish off the barn-chic décor.

Twenty-four-hour access, high-speed WiFi, a conference room, a large refrigerator, free Kombucha, cold-brew and coffee are all included at the Founder’s Club rate at $99/month. If you continue your membership for a year, that rate follows you for the year even as rates increase. There’s no long-term commitment. Dedicated desks and discounted rates on after-hours rental are also available. Parking in the secure garage is offered at an additional cost.

Virtual mail services and virtual reception service are also offered, allowing a home business owner to present a very professional face to the public at a very low cost.

Membership is now growing at a good rate and Workhorse hopes to expand into more of the building as leases become available. The plan is to offer small one- to eight-person office suites, more conference rooms and more flexible meeting spaces in the near future.

Please check them out at www.workhorsehq.com or call at 425-222-2113. You can stop by the building as well at 123 2nd Ave. S., Suite 230, Edmonds.

Sign up for a free day pass on the website and see what all the excitements about firsthand.