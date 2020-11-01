When life sends you COVID, give out candy: Pine Street neighborhood celebrates socially distant Halloween

With the traditional downtown Edmonds Halloween celebration falling victim to the COVID pandemic, residents of Edmonds’ Pine Street neighborhood were determined to not let the day pass without costumes, candy and fun.

Posters started appearing on power poles lining the streets near Meyering Park prior to Halloween, urging neighbors to mark the holiday with socially distant trick-or-treating: Putting out treat tables, sitting outdoors, and inviting children, parents and friends to show up in costume.

Kids of all ages flocked to the neighborhood, showing off costumes, collecting candy, laughing, and – at least for the moment – taking a much-needed breather from the pandemic.

Homeowners greeted the trick-or-treaters from porches, driveways, and even the beds of pickup trucks. Many gathered around cozy firepits, relishing the chance to be in a safe, socially distanced outdoor setting while talking to neighbors not seen in months and watching the passing parade of happy children out for an old-fashioned, relaxed Halloween trick-or-treat.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel