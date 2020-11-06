A hot item for under the tree? Edmonds Historical Museum selling raffle tickets for classic fire pedal truck

Just in time for the holiday season, the Edmonds Historical Museum will be selling raffle tickets for the 2020 classic fire pedal truck.

This year’s pedal truck is a special edition. which includes gold decorative leafing.

Tickets can be purchased for $2 each in front of the museum at 118 5th Ave. N. from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays, starting Nov. 7. Or they can be purchased by contacting the Edmonds Historical Museum at 425-774-0900 or info@historicedmonds.org

All proceeds from the raffle go toward realizing the former Edmonds Fire Safety Foundation’s vision of establishing a fire museum. Such a museum would be dedicated to the history of the Edmonds Fire Department (1904-2009), along with providing a home for the 1938 Ford Fire Engine and the 1925 REO Fire Engine. The 1938 Ford Fire Engine makes appearances in the Edmonds Kind of 4th of Jul parade and at the Edmonds Tree Lighting.

The winner will be announced on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Winners do not need to be present to win.