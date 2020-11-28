A message from Acting Police Chief Jim Lawless

I wanted to take a few minutes to update you on a few topics that I know are important to our community.

As you are likely aware, since December of 2018 we have tragically had three homicides committed in our city:

The Senior Center shooting from December 2018. The senseless murder of the 7-11 clerk in February of this year The tragic Boo Han Market domestic violence incident



All three investigations are a priority to me and the department and they continue to be actively worked by our team of skilled and dedicated detectives, while they also manage new cases that come in daily. These investigations have proven to be complex and are requiring the full use of our resources as well as additional resources from our law enforcement partners. This is all in an effort to present a complete and thorough investigation of each case to the County Prosecutor.

I also recognize that your day to day activities may lead to traffic and pedestrian safety concerns for all who live or visit Edmonds. While retirements and an influx of new officers have impacted our entire department, including our Traffic Unit, we continue to prioritize this community concern. We are utilizing the resources of our entire patrol staff, including our newly selected motorcycle officer, to help educate the public and take enforcement action where appropriate.

Our communities’ expectations of its police department and the relationship between the two is extremely important to us. We know that we are fortunate to have such positive support. In late spring, I launched our Community Engagement Team and they experienced this first hand during their Park Tour this summer. I am committed to our past and on-going efforts in keeping our entire staff trained on topics such as implicit bias, race relations, de-escalation, as well as the myriad of other topics that ensure we maintain our WASPC Accreditation. Over the past few years, we have worked hard to diversify our staff and those efforts are evident when you see those who are serving our community.

Acts of hate, including speech, and the blatant disregard for the human dignity of others is unacceptable in our community. The diversity of our community is something to be celebrated and embraced. Sadly, the current climate within our society is often times one filled with divisiveness and hate; unfortunately our community has seen and experienced this first hand. I unequivocally condemn these acts. It is my desire for all, and my goal personally, to engage with and actively listen to all members of our community when they express feelings, frustrations, opinions and experiences. I ask each of you to join me in that cause.

Thank you and if you need us, just call.

James Lawless

Acting Chief of Police