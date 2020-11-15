After a fresh coat of paint, Santa’s mailbox is ready to accept your letters 

Santa has his very own mailbox here in Edmonds, and it’s ready for your letters.

According to the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, every year. Santa sneaks into town and places his very own mailbox outside the Log Cabin Visitor Information Center at the corner of 5th Avenue North and Bell Street. And this is no ordinary mailbox, the chamber notes:

Your letters don’t just disappear to the North Pole never to be seen again. The letters you put in this special mailbox guarantee that Santa and his elves will reply back! No more waiting until Christmas morning to see if he got it right.

“With so many special events canceled this year, we are excited to still bring this one to our community.” said Greg Urban, Edmonds Chamber president and CEO. “This year we went an extra step and spruced up the mailbox with fresh paint and new graphics.”

So kids: Get out your paper, crayons and stickers to write your very best note to Santa. Tell him how good you have been this year and what you want most for Christmas. Seal up your envelope and make sure to put your return address on it or the elves won’t know where to deliver your letter from Santa.

“This is a wonderful Edmonds tradition, the Edmonds Chamber is thrilled to support Santa and his elves by purchasing all the supplies and coordinating with our volunteer elves,” Urban said. “We have amazing volunteer elves who read and reply to each letter.”

Parents need to be sure that each letter has a return address, or it can’t be answered. The last day to drop off your letter to Santa and get a reply by Christmas is Dec. 17. The Santa mailbox is located at 120 5th Ave. N., near the Log Cabin across from Edmonds City Hall.