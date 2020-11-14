After COVID exposure at church child care, Edmonds Food Bank conducts deep cleaning, will be open as planned next week

Following news Thursday that the Edmonds United Methodist Church was temporarily closing its Children’s Center due to COVID-19 exposure, the Edmonds Food Bank said Friday it has completed a deep cleaning of the facility — located on church grounds — and plans to open for food distribution as usual next week.

The church announced Thursday night that it would be closing its child care and preschool program for a 14-day quarantine after learning that a parent of a Children’s Center student tested positive this week for COVID-19. The child of the parent who tested positive “is symptom free at the moment and will be tested on Nov. 18,” EUMC Pastor Ann Jacob said.

In addition to conducting a deep cleaning of the facility, “the food bank has verified that these individuals were not in any part of the food bank and after completing contact tracing on any possible intersections, we are now assured that the food bank is safe,” said Casey Davis, food bank executive director. The food bank has also worked with the City of Edmonds and the Snohomish Health District to review the situation and the agency’s response. “Based on that review, we are confident that we can safely open for distribution during our normal hours on Monday and Tuesday and maintain our normal operations,” Davis added.

“Our goal at Edmonds Food Bank during COVID-19 is to protect our volunteers and customers above all,” said Davis, who also thanked the church for its “immediate and comprehensive response” to the reported exposure.

“We will continue to require that anyone on the property during food bank distribution wear masks as all times even when they are sitting in their vehicles,” Davis said. “We hope that all those impacted in this pandemic find support and recovery. We will continue to work diligently to ensure that we meet all COVID-19 safety requirements to protect our volunteers and customers. They are our most important concern.“

The Edmonds Food Bank has seen a sharp increase in clients since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In September, it served more than 1,630 households, comprising just shy of 5,500 individuals.