Alzheimer’s virtual town hall for 7th Congressional District residents set for Nov. 18

The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting a virtual town hall for Washington’s 7th Congressional District on Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 1-2 p.m.

This annual community event gives residents a chance to hear from and ask questions of local leaders about public policy and legislation related to Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Attendees will have a chance to learn more about federal funding for Alzheimer’s research, legislation being considered to help families affected by the disease and the progress being made on the Washington State Plan to Address Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Dementias.

“Our town halls inform federal and state legislators about the issues people are facing and how they can best support people impacted by dementia,” says Brad Forbes, director of public policy for the Alzheimer’s Association Washington State Chapter. “The voices of our community are more important than ever. By attending the town hall, people can get their questions answered and help bring awareness to their elected officials.”

There are 120,000 people living with Alzheimer’s disease in Washington State, and that number is expected to increase to 140,000 people by 2025. Another 353,000 Washingtonians are serving as unpaid family caregivers for a loved one with dementia. Alzheimer’s is currently the third leading cause of death in the state and costs Washington taxpayers $547 million a year in Medicaid costs.

The virtual town hall is free of charge, but advance registration is required. For more information and to register, visit alzwa.org/townhalls or contact Brad Forbes at brforbes@alz.org or 425- 246-6432.