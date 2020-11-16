Approached by someone claiming ownership of your home? Call police

For the second time in three weeks, Edmonds police were called to a home in the Town of Woodway after suspects belonging to a group known as the Moorish sovereign citizen movement claimed they had rightful ownership to the victim’s property.

The suspects in question were issued trespass notices and ordered not to return, but Edmonds police are now warning citizens to be alert to anyone making such claims — or to anyone occupying vacant property and claiming ownership.

The Nov. 14 incident was a followup to two similiar situations at two separate Woodway homes that occurred Oct. 21, said Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Josh McClure. The Town of Woodway contracts with the City of Edmonds for police services.

The Southern Poverty Law Center identifies the Moorish sovereign citizens as an extremist group, and notes on its website that its members “believe their status as members of a sovereign nation imparts immunity from federal, state and local authorities. They use this perceived immunity to justify refusing to pay taxes, buy auto insurance, register their vehicles and to defraud banks and other lending institutions.”

And in some cases, they trespass on property and claim it as their own.

This 2013 story, which aired on NPR, highlighted “a growing trend of Moorish, sovereign nationals claiming property and exemption from U.S. law.” NPR cited a Washington Post story about Lamont Butler, who lived briefly in a mansion in Bethesda, Maryland. “The house with 12 bedrooms and 6 kitchens was up for sale. Butler didn’t own it. He simply walked in and lived there. But Butler says he wasn’t breaking and entering. He claims the mansion was his because he’s a Moorish American national, a sovereign citizen not subject to federal and state laws,” the NPR report said.

The first incidents in Woodway occurred Oct. 22, when a man approached two residences there and told the homeowners he had legal claim to their property. In one case, police said, the man presented the homeowner with paperwork he claimed gave him rightful ownership. In the other case, he told the homeowner she was being evicted. In both cases, the homeowners told the man he was incorrect and asked him to leave — and then called 911.

In both cases, the suspect left at the homeowners’ request.

Then on Saturday, Nov. 14, the same suspect — accompanied by a second man — returned to one of the Woodway properties he had contacted on Oct. 22. This time, police who responded to the incident issued a trespass notice to the men, telling them that if they returned they would be arreseted, McClure said.

McClure urged citizens to be vigilant regarding these issues, and to contact police if they observe anyone who appears to be unlawfully occupying a vacant property.

— By Teresa Wippel