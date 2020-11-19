Body of man found near storage facility on 196th St SW

A man’s body was found late Thursday morning behind an Edmonds College building that holds police evidence, according to the Lynnwood Police Department.

Around 10 a.m., police responded to the Edmonds College Cedar Building — located in the 7000 block of 196th Street Southwest — after a campus maintenance worker reported finding the body. One half of the building is used as a storage facility for the college and the other half is leased to the police department to house evidence, said police spokesperson Joanna Small.

“(The) body was found outside and on the opposite end of the portion we lease,” she said.

Small said police are not calling the death suspicious at this time.

“It is a death investigation,” she said.

The identification of the body and cause of death will be determined by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner, Small added.

–Photos by Cody Sexton