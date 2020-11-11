Citing Monday’s hacking of virtual police chief forum, City of Edmonds postpones Tuesday council meetings

Updated with confirmation meetings have been rescheduled for Nov. 12.

Citing the need to ensure a more secure meeting format following Monday night’s hacking of a police chief candidate forum, all Edmonds City Council meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 10 — both the 7 p.m. business meeting and individual committee meetings set to start at 4 p.m. — have been postponed, the city said Tuesday afternoon.

All the meetings have been rescheduled for Thursday, Nov. 12. Starting at 4 p.m., the council will hold three virtual committee meetings — at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. — with a council business meeting to follow at 7 p.m. — although that meeting will begin with an hour-long executive session “to evaluate the qualifications of an applicant for public employment.”

“We will not move forward until we can guarantee a more secure meeting format, which is of the utmost importance for our city and our citizens,” a city announcement said. “Because tonight’s council meetings are a special meeting, we cannot make any technical changes to the format or changes to the access without violating the Open Public Meetings Act.”