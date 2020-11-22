City budget, outdoor dining, emergency powers for mayor among items on Nov. 24 Edmonds council agenda

Facing a jam-packed agenda two days before Thanksgiving, the Edmonds City Council is likely to work up an appetite during its Tuesday, Nov. 24 business meeting.

Among the items before councilmembers:

– A second public hearing on the city’s 2021 proposed budget, plus more deliberation on proposed changes. (See the Nov. 17 council report here to review that discussion on budget topics.)

– Presentation of the Edmonds Downtown Alliance (ED!) 2021 work plan and budget.

– Presentation of city code concepts for streateries and other outdoor dining. (See earlier story here).

– Discussion of a resolution regarding suspension of third-degree Driving While License Suspended (DWLS) citations. The resolution “formally requests the Executive and Judicial departments and city prosecutor and public defense work together to design and implement a DWLS III Relicensing program. (See earlier story here.)

– Potential action on an emergency ordinance giving the mayor temporary authority to address the economic emergency created by COVID-19 restrictions. From the council agenda memo: “For example, if authorized by an emergency ordinance from council, the mayor could act quickly in providing tailored local relief, such as allowing additional outdoor dining, in a fast-paced manner rather than through a normal code update or permitting process, which could take weeks or even months.” If approved, the ordinance provides the mayor with temporary authority — up to 90 days or until another ordinance repeals or replaces it — “to suspend, if needed, certain parts of the municipal code to mitigate the current economic emergency in as limited a way as possible.”

– Council committee reports.

The council will meet virtually starting at 7 p.m. via the Zoom meeting platform. To join, comment, view, or listen to the Edmonds City Council Meeting in its entirety, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone:

zoom.us/j/94819979855. Or join by phone: U.S.: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 948 1997 9855

Those wanting to provide audience comments using a computer or smart phone are instructed to raise a virtual hand to be recognized. You can provide audience comments via dial-up phone by pressing *9 to raise a hand. When prompted, press *6 to unmute.

In addition to Zoom, regular council meetings are streamed live on the Council Meeting webpage, and on cable television — Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.