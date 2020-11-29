City council Dec. 1 to hold public hearing on subdivision moratorium, revisit mayor’s request for additional authority

The Edmonds City Council will hold two public hearings at its Tuesday, Dec. 1 business meeting — one on the proposed 2021-2026 capital improvements program/capital facilities plan and the other on an ordinance that established a four-month moratorium on subdivision applications that contain eight or more “significant” trees per 10,000 square feet of lot size. The council will also revisit a request by Mayor Mike Nelson for temporary authority to make rapid decisions aimed at helping local businesses weather COVID-19 impacts. That measure had been tabled last week after nearly all councilmembers expressed reservations that the mayor’s request — which covers nine areas of city code — was too broad.

Also on the council agenda for Dec. 1:

– Proposed modifications to the contingent loan agreement with the Edmonds Public Facilities District, which oversees operations for Edmonds Center for the Arts.

– Confirmation of two executive-level appointments recommended by Mayor Nelson — Whitney Rivera as Edmonds Municipal Court judge and Dave Turley as the city’s finance director.

– Continued deliberation on the proposed 2021 city budget.

The council meeting will start at 7 p.m. virtually using the Zoom meeting platform. To join, comment, view, or listen to the Edmonds City Council Meeting in its entirety, visit

https://zoom.us/j/99903343431. To join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 999 0334 3431

Those wishing to provide audience comments using a computer or smart phone are instructed to raise a virtual hand to be recognized. Persons wishing to provide audience comments by dial-up phone are instructed to press *9 to raise a hand. When prompted, press *6 to unmute.

In addition to Zoom, regular council meetings are streamed live on the Council Meeting webpage (where you can see the full agenda), and on cable TV at Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.