City invites you to dedicate a living memorial tree during the holidays

Every holiday season, the City of Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department places several living trees in front of City Hall and the Frances Anderson Center for the Living Memorial Holiday Tree Program. The trees are strung with white lights and planted in Yost Park after the holidays, contributing to the urban forest. You are invited to dedicate one of the living fir trees outside of City Hall or the Frances Anderson Center to a loved one for a one-time donation of $150.

A laminated sign with your choice of wording will be placed at the base of the tree during the holiday season.

Reserve yours by emailing Carrie.Haslam@edmondswa.gov or by calling 425-771-0230.