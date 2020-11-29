City of Edmonds Giving Tree aims to brighten holiday for children in need

The public is invited to brighten a child’s holiday by participating in the Giving Tree program sponsored by the City of Edmonds and Volunteers of America.

An outdoor tree display with tags is located at the front entrance of the Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St. Stop by to pick up a tag and purchase a gift that will be donated to children in Snohomish County. The tags are for children from 1 to 12 years of age and are designated for students and families in the ECEAP (Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program) preschools and children in the Volunteers of America short-term shelter.

Purchase the gift, wrap it and bring gift and tag to the Frances Anderson Center by Dec. 16. Gift tags and drop-off are available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. A secure donation dropbox is available for social distancing. Be sure to attach your tag to your wrapped gift.

The Celebration of Lights event is also taking place at the Frances Anderson Center. This donation program goes toward the Edmonds Youth Scholarship Fund, which enables Edmonds’ children to participate in recreation programs who would not otherwise have the opportunity. The display will be posted virtually as well as on the Frances Anderson Center field fencing on Main Street and will last until Jan. 2. Forms are available at the Frances Anderson Center, over the phone at 425-771-0230 or online at www.reczone.org, search “Celebration of Lights.”