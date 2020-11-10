City of Edmonds has new webpage for tree code update

The City of Edmonds has launched a new webpage — treecode.edmondswa.gov — aimed at helping the public learn about, and provide comments on, the tree code update that is now underway. The update follows adoption last year of the city’s Urban Forest Management Plan.

Updating the code will addresses topics such as tree retention for development, establishing a tree fund, and options for clustering development to protect trees.

“We want to protect our tree canopy in Edmonds and this update should help,” said Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson.

The Edmonds Planning Board has started working through the draft code update, which will continue during public meetings this month and next. You can see the board’s schedule on the new webpage.

When the Planning Board’s recommendation — expected by the end of the year — is ready, it will be provided to the Edmonds City Council. The city council hopes to be able to adopt a tree code update early in 2021.

The Edmonds City Council Nov. 2 passed a four-month moratorium that prevents new subdivision applications from being accepted if they would affect wooded lots.

“While the tree code update is a great start, we know it’s important to do other things to conserve trees,” Nelson said. “For example, one of the programs I plan to introduce after the tree code update is a new heritage tree program. This program would recognize trees for their unique size, age, historical or horticultural significance and protect them from removal.”