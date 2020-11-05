City of Edmonds requesting ideas for Waterfront Center programming

The City of Edmonds is asking community members for recreation program recommendations at the new Edmonds Waterfront Center.

City recreation staff are developing programs for all ages to be held at the new building, now under construction on the site of the former Edmonds Senior Center at 220 Railroad Avenue.

The city will be sharing the building with the Edmonds Senior Center, and city recreation will be running classes Monday through Thursday between the hours of 4-10 p.m. Any in-person programming will adhere to the COVID-19 Safe Start Phased Reopening plan.

Do you have suggestions for a class you would like to see offered? Do you or someone you know have a class they would be interested in teaching? Click on the links below to complete a short interest form:

CLICK HERE for class suggestion form

CLICK HERE for instructor proposal form