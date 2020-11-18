City to offer free COVID testing at Edmonds-Woodway HS Nov. 23

The City of Edmonds is partnering with the Verdant Health Commission and Medical Teams International to provide free, non-invasive COVID-19 testing Monday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Edmonds Woodway High School South parking lot (enter off of 76th Avenue West). This is a drive-thru event, but walk-ups will not be turned away.

“The goal is to test as many people in the community as possible,” said Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson. “You may not be showing symptoms, but could still spread the virus. Getting tested protects your loved ones.” The city encourages residents to put the family in the car and get everyone tested.

Medical Teams International staff will register each person as they drive up. For infection control purposes, clients will not touch the registration paperwork. Individuals should bring ID and insurance cards if they have insurance. Insurance payments help offset the cost for those who can’t pay.

No one will be turned away. The testing is free, no exceptions. Grant funding covers the cost of the tests, though most insurance companies cover the cost of the test with no expense to the client. When insurance is billed, there are more grant-funded tests for those without insurance.

Tests are sent to the University of Washington and results can easily be accessed online with a code that is provided at the Edmonds testing site. Test results are available two to five days after the test, however results may be available in as soon as 24-48 hours.

The testing method used is anterior nasal swabbing, resulting in less discomfort than other methods. About 1 cm of the swab is inserted into one nostril at a time and rotated for about 10 seconds. The test is safe for both children and adults.

To learn more about this event, contact Jennifer Piplic, director of marketing and communication at Verdant Health Commission: jennifer.piplic@verdanthealth.org or 425-582-8600.