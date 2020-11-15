Coronavirus Chronicles: After pandemic forced shutdown, Barre3 moves fitness classes to Edmonds barn

After seven months of offering free fitness classes around Edmonds, Gina Drake opened Barre3, a boutique fitness studio, in early March.

Drake and her team had worked tirelessly to convert the former Edmonds Hardware and Paint store into a gorgeous studio space and were ready to become a permanent fixture in the downtown.

Ten days later, the growing pandemic forced her to shut the doors.

“There were many tears – we had worked so hard,” Drake said. “When we realized this would go on longer than we had thought, we asked: What’s our next plan?”

Since then, Drake and her team have channeled the same spirit of flexibility they embraced while offering 200 free classes around the community. As the pandemic stretched on, they have hosted classes in makeshift outdoor studios such as Edmonds City Park and the Yost Pool deck while continuing live-streams for members who prefer to stay home.

With the colder weather arriving, though, they’ve adjusted the plans yet again, taking over the large red barn in the middle of downtown. Since November, participants have been exercising in hats and parkas with the barn’s front panel wide open. The latest move is just another example of how businesses must innovate to ensure survival in a tough – and constantly changing—climate.

“You have to know how to pivot to stay relevant,” Drake said. “We have become masters of pivoting.”

From participant to owner

Drake, 39, worked in marketing and advertising before leaving the field to care for her young children, now nearly 8 and 4. She was drawn to Barre3, a national fitness outlet that combines ballet, Pilates and yoga, in part because of the on-site child care. She stayed for the supportive community.

Later, Drake became an instructor in various Seattle locations while dreaming of opening an Edmonds outpost. To stoke local interest, Drake and her team began offering free pop-up classes around town.

“We built a strong community before we were even open,” she said.

Once she decided on the Old Milltown location, Drake embarked on a massive remodel that aimed at keeping the building’s integrity – exposed wooden beams crisscross the high ceiling—while adding modern flourishes. The new space closed just before the mandated shutdown of non-essential businesses.

It was a heartbreaking decision, but Drake could see participants’ safety concerns were outweighing their joy.

“If they’re coming and feeling guilty, it isn’t a good feeling,” she recalled.

Rethinking and reimagining

At first, Drake thought the shutdown would be brief, but she soon realized there would be no simple return to pre-pandemic times.

“It would be easy to sit back and think this is horrible,” she said.

But the months of free classes had already built a strong community and she didn’t want to lose those connections.

“We thought: What’s our next plan?” she said. “Our team was pretty nimble because we had to be.”

Instructors started live-streaming classes from home, with kids and pets in the background. They later moved to videos classes filmed from their brand-new studio space. As restrictions eased, they hosted pop ups in outdoor spaces around town. They also hosted private classes in people’s yards with a few friends, an alternative to happy hours, she said.

Since the onset, the Edmonds Barre3 team was accustomed to being on the move, and that flexibility paid off.

But with colder weather looming, they needed to return to the drawing board. Drake reached out to Wilcox Construction, which oversaw the buildout of the studio space and are the owners of the spacious red barn just across the street. The barn, which was for lease, would protect clients from the elements yet allow good air flow—an essential tool in mitigating coronavirus spread.

“People want to be in person and move together, but we’re very cautious,” she said.

The team of nine opened the barn this month for two to three classes a day. Classes max at 14 people, all of whom are spaced at least 10 feet apart. There are temperature checks before entering.

With the front open, the barn will inevitably be cold. But in true Pacific Northwest spirit, people are coming out in their warm winter gear. Even though they’re still physically distant, moving together to music provides a strong connection, she said.

“Because we’re getting such little interaction in general, people crave that interaction,” she said. “I’ve heard so many people tell us how much they need us.”

Seeing the once-shuttered barn ablaze with light and pulsing with music is also energizing passersby, she said. People like to peek in and watch as the space comes to life. That’s a powerful feeling.

“This is keeping my team inspired and getting us through a difficult time,” she said. “Everyone needs a little joy and I feel like we’re bringing that.”

— By Kellie Schmitt

This article is part of an ongoing series exploring the impact of coronavirus on the life, work and health of Edmonds residents. If you or someone you know has a story to tell, please email us at myedmondsnews@gmail.com.