Coronavirus Chronicles: Pandemic prompts unexpected film industry role

Long before the pandemic grew the ranks of the germaphobes, Edmonds resident Christine Cossu was meticulous about cleanliness.

Film production coworkers knew Cossu as someone who always had disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer at the ready.

So when the film production industry restarted after the spring shutdown, Cossu was the first person a former colleague considered for a new safety position.

After a “semi-retirement,” Cossu has returned to the production world as a COVID-19 safety officer, a new role aimed at keeping cast and crew safe and the Washington film industry viable.

“What used to be considered quirky little paranoid behavior has now served me well,” Cossu said, laughing. “I was fortunate and lucky that I was given this opportunity.”

Switching paths

After the birth of a second child in 2016, Cossu transitioned out of full-time work in the advertising and production fields, taking small freelance gigs and selling art for “mocha money.”

With that child now in preschool, this was supposed to be the year Cossu transitioned the side hustle as a mixed media artist to full time work. With its creative district, Edmonds seemed the perfect spot to launch that second career.

“Edmonds is where I needed to make my art journey,” Cossu recalled.

Cossu had planned to launch an artist career at the 2020 Edmonds Arts Festival. But the pandemic quickly quashed that plan. Plus, Cossu needed to help educate and entertain two children who were suddenly learning from home.

“It was a little disheartening, but the trade-off was: How often was it that I was already at home and able to take care of both kids and not worry about losing a job?” Cossu said.

Cossu had adjusted to the new norm when the governor announced the return-to-production guidelines for film. The field could restart with specific safety guidelines, including a COVID-19 safety supervisor on every set.

A friend at an advertising agency immediately reached out about serving in that new role – for a shoot the next week.

“My friends needed to get back to work and it felt like the right fit,” Cossu said. “I immediately began training.”

A day in the life

Now, Cossu is working on the sixth COVID-19 safety officer certification.

Not everyone has the resources to test and sequester actors and crew like Tyler Perry. Still, there are myriad measures that can be taken to heighten safety from disinfecting surfaces to temperature checks.

The work also emphasizes air replacement, which has proven challenging for some of the Washington sets. Tech companies are often housed in temperature-controlled skyscrapers in which windows don’t open. That means Cossu must take additional steps to address air flow, such as installing HEPA filters and fans and creating a snack area outside.

Sanitation can get complex, too. Safely cleaning electronic devices requires careful attention. And, certain brands of sanitizing wipes require more time on a surface, so Cossu researches and sources the most effective supplies. Cossu frequently walks around the set with various scented hand sanitizers for the cast and crew.

In zones where actors need to work without a mask, Cossu makes sure nearby crew switch to KN95 masks and face shields.

Sometimes, Cossu’s creative thinking – and knowledge of the production process—can protect actors who might have otherwise interacted without masks. For example, a slight tweak in the script might mean actors no longer need to be in the same room. On other occasions, the camera angle can be slightly adjusted so that one person could keep a mask on without anyone noticing.

Mixed feelings

The unexpected career shift isn’t without its challenges, though. With more time at work, the extra childcare falls to Cossu’s wife, who works full time in the public relations and marketing field.

And there’s still the dream of becoming a full-time artist, which is on hold for now. On days at home, Cossu still carves out some studio time. Now, the art is more personal and reflective of a different world, a heavier and more charged one.

There is survivor’s guilt, too, in this new opportunity as other industries lay off workers.

Still, Cossu reasons that this role is helping to keep colleagues and friends working.

“I think about how lucky I am to be able to do this work that I enjoy doing for my friends who really need the film industry to be safe,” Cossu said.

— By Kellie Schmitt

