Council delays vote on ordinance that would increase mayor’s COVID-related emergency powers

After hearing a plea from Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson for temporary authority to make rapid decisions aimed at helping local businesses weather COVID-19 impacts, the Edmonds City Council voted Tuesday night to table the matter until next week.

Nearly all councilmembers expressed some level of unease with the mayor requesting what they referred to as a “broad” level of authority over nine areas of the city code. They asked Nelson and city staff to come back Dec. 1 with a tighter emergency ordinance that includes more detailed examples of why the mayor needs the enhanced authority.

Under the request presented Tuesday, the mayor would be authorized to take emergency action in the following code areas: revenue and finance, licenses, health and sanitation, traffic, streets and sidewalks, general zoning, public works requirements, building codes, and review criteria and procedures. Development Director Shane Hope explained that there were nine code areas included to ensure that all possible types of situations were covered as they related to the economic impacts of COVID-19.

“Some of those may never be used, even if the council approves them,” Hope said.

At the beginning of the council discussion, Nelson spoke to why he was seeking the authority, acnowledging that “some folks get a little excited” when an ordinance is introduced that references mayoral power. “The purpose of this ordinance is to help save our businesses so they don’t go under,” Nelson stated.

City staff are “responding to an economic crisis and their hands are tied,” the mayor said, adding that businesses have expressed frustration because staff aren’t able to process permits fast enough or take other action quickly, “beause we are following the code, we are following the law.”

“This is an unprecedented time and we need to have an unprecedented response,” Nelson added. “Business as usual is not going to save our businesses.”

Nelson and city staff also said that they wanted to make sure the city was able to respond quickly to help businesses if Gov. Jay Inslee decides to introduce even tighter restrictions in coming weeks to reduce the spread of the virus.

Councilmember Vivian Olson said that she believes it’s possible for the council to move quickly when necessary, adding “we just want to be part of that process and the oversight. There’s a reason why there’s more than one branch of government and the extra eyes are part of that oversight.”

Speaking in support of the measure, Council President Adrienne Fraley-Moinllas argued that the emergency ordinance is only effective for up to 90 days and that the council could repeal it if councilmembers are dissatisfied with the mayor’s actions.

“I have grave concerns about our businesses,” she said. “They are all saying the same thing: We have to be able to move very quickly.” There’s a perception, Fraley-Monillas added, that the council “can’t move if our life depended on it.”

The council president also said she had faith in the mayor, adding “I believe in him fully. I believe he will do the right thing to protect the businesses for the next 90 days.”

Fraley-Monillas also said that most of the emails councilmembers have received have not been from small business owners, but instead from “citizens that are perhaps doing arm-chair quarterbacking…or people that have never liked the current administration. They’re looking for a hole to punch in it.”

“If you really support these businesses you’re going to give the city the flexibility…to use what things they have available within their toolbox,” she told the council.

However, Councilmember Diane Buckshnis said that she didn’t have enough information to make a decision, noting that she had submitted questions to staff that have not yet been answered. The proposed ordinance as it currently stands is “way too broad” and the council is giving up “too much authority,” she said.

Buckshnis requested that the council receive more data on what the ordinance hopes to achieve, beyond the general statement of saving businesses.

Responding to Fraley-Monillas’ comment, Buckshnis said, “I don’t like to be shamed into thinking that if I don’t vote for it I’m not supporting our businesses.”

Both Buckshnis and Olson said that since the council is able to meet via the Zoom platform from any location, it would be easy for them to hold quick meetings to consider emergency measures — even during the holidays.

Councilmembers Luke Distelhorst, Laura Johnson, Kristiana Johnson and Susan Paine also all expressed reservations about the ordinance as proposed, and Laura Johnson made a motion — approved by the council — that it be tabled until next week.

In a related matter, the council also heard a report from Hope on city code concepts for so-called streateries and other outdoor dining. This was similar to the report Hope made Nov. 10 at the council’s Public Safety, Planning and Personnel Committee. Staff is working on draft code language for the city council and public to consider as soon as possible.

Streateries describe the commercial dining spaces that are in the right-of-way, typically using a vehicle parking space. The first code update would apply to these dining spaces.

The second code update would apply to property not located on a right-of-way, such as an existing restaurant, cafe or coffee shop that has outdoor space on its own property. (The patio outside Red Twig in downtown Edmonds is one example.) Under this update, on-site outdoor dining spaces would not be required to get a time-consuming and costly conditional use permit, but could instead follow “a straight-forward permitting process,” so long as safety and other city standards are met, Hope explained.

The code update regarding streateries could be adopted this year as an amendment to Title 18 of the code, which does not require Edmonds Planning Board review. Hope stressed that the city evisions this change “as a pilot project or temporary for one to two years, and subject to change later.” The second code update could be adopted immediately as an interim ordinance to amend Title 17 of the code without Planning Board review. A more permanent version, with any revisions, could be adopted in early 2021 after Planning Board review, she said.

When it comes to the streateries, a key driver for the new regulations is safety, including compliance with city fire and electrical codes, as well as state and county health district standards. In addition, the proposed code change would require streateries to have a raised platform flush with the sidewalk so the eating areas are accessible directly from the curb. This accommodation — along with all other code requirements — would be paid for by the business, Hope said.

You can read more details in our earlier report.

In other business, the council:

– Held a second public hearing on the city’s 2021 proposed budget, and asked some additional questions of staff. The council will have more budget discussions next week.

– Received a presentation of the Edmonds Downtown Alliance (ED!) 2021 work plan and budget, and agreed to move that to next week’s consent agenda for approval as part of the 2021 city budget.

– Heard a presentation by Councilmembers Distelhorst and Paine regarding a resolution to suspend the city’s third-degree Driving While License Suspended (DWLS) citations. The resolution — which the council approved for placement on next week’s consent agenda — formally requests the city’s executive and judicial departments and city prosecutor and public defense work together to design and implement a DWLS 3 Relicensing program. As the law stands now, those with unpaid infractions and a suspended license — who get picked up by law enforcement — can receive jail time. The proposal calls for making this a civil penalty with a payment plan established so relicensure can be obtained, and supports what Mayor Nelson announced earlier in November: That the city will no longer, “as a standard practice,” file a criminal case for the sole offense of 3rd degree DWLS.

– Heard a proclamation announcing this Saturday, Nov. 28, as Small Business Saturday, and encouraging residents to shop locally — even more important in light of the pandemic.

