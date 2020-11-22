Crews begin light rail construction across Interstate 5

Sound Transit crews working on the Lynnwood Link Extension this weekend are building falsework for span supports that will allow the light rail alignment to cross over Interstate 5 in Mountlake Terrace. Southbound lanes of I-5 will be closed overnight both Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 21-22, south from 220th Street Southwest to SR 104 .

Falsework is a temporary steel column system between and outside of the girders used to support the construction of the concrete deck on top of which the light rail trains will travel.

During the closures, traffic will be detoured on SR 99 and SR 104 before rejoining I-5. Northbound traffic lanes will remain open.