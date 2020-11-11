DME CPA Group offers $5K matching grant for Edmonds Chamber’s ‘An Edmonds Kind of Hero’ fundraising campaign

Edmonds CPA firm and Edmonds Chamber of Commerce member DME CPA Group PC, has challenged the community and is offering a $5,000 matching grant for the “An Edmonds Kind of Hero” fundraising campaign for the Edmonds Chamber.

“Our team thanks everyone in the Edmonds community for supporting the chamber.” said Nancy Ekrem, managing shareholder at DME CPA Group PC. “We believe the Edmonds Chamber is a vital part of the fabric of this amazing community.”

DME CPA Group will match dollar for dollar all sustainable donations over $50 to the “An Edmonds Kind of Hero” campaign, up to $5,000. Donors can make their gift sustainable by selecting the annual option, which ensures their support continues into the future.

“Thank you to DME CPA Group for their longstanding support as a member and sponsor and for stepping up to help the chamber during these difficult times.” said Chamber President and CEO Greg Urban. “These funds enable the next group of donors to have their gifts doubled. By making your gift sustainable, we will be able to move into and through 2021.”

Donations to the “An Edmonds Kind of Hero” campaign help support the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, a 113-year-old local non-profit, as they have had to cancel many big community events. That event revenue supports the chamber’s small operations and, in turn, the entire business community.

Learn more about the “An Edmonds Kind of Hero” campaign, donate and see who has already contributed at www.SupportEdmonds.com.