‘Donate to Illuminate’ fundraiser to benefit Washington Kids in Transition

Real estate company Six Degrees Team is hosting a “Donate to Illuminate” fundraiser for Washington Kids in Transition, which supports students and families in need in the Edmonds School District.
Give $5 or more to Washington Kids In Transition, and you’ll be entered to win $1,000 in professionally installed holiday lights at your home. To donate and enter, go to:
Your donation will help provide:
- Motel vouchers for families facing immediate homelessness
- Rental and utility assistance in an effort to prevent homelessness
- Rental deposits for families ready to move from a motel to an apartment
- Emergency closets providing emergency food, toiletries, hygiene, coats, shoes, socks, and underwear
Donations made on sixdegreesteam.com through Nov. 20, 2020 will be automatically entered in the raffle for lights installed on Nov. 27, 2020. A minimum donation of $5 is required, and there is a limit of one entry per person. The winner will be announced via the Six Degrees Team Facebook Page.