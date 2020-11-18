‘Donate to Illuminate’ fundraiser to benefit Washington Kids in Transition

Real estate company Six Degrees Team is hosting a “Donate to Illuminate” fundraiser for Washington Kids in Transition, which supports students and families in need in the Edmonds School District.

Give $5 or more to Washington Kids In Transition, and you’ll be entered to win $1,000 in professionally installed holiday lights at your home. To donate and enter, go to:

Your donation will help provide:

Motel vouchers for families facing immediate homelessness

Rental and utility assistance in an effort to prevent homelessness

Rental deposits for families ready to move from a motel to an apartment

Emergency closets providing emergency food, toiletries, hygiene, coats, shoes, socks, and underwear