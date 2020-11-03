Downtown Edmonds holiday market returns Nov. 7 for 6th season

While many traditional holiday events this year have been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, one recent tradition will be able to proceed: The Edmonds Holiday Market is launching its sixth season this Saturday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Located at 5th Avenue North and Bell Street around the holiday tree, the market will run for six Saturdays — on Nov. 7, 14 and 21, and Dec. 5, 12 and 19 — skipping Thanksgiving weekend Saturday (Nov. 28). Over 50 vendors will treat shoppers to a selection of holiday gifts, food, wines, flowers, treats and music.

“Given everything else that’s been canceled or curtailed, we’re thrilled to bring back this popular holiday market to Downtown Edmonds with a great array of vendors this year,” says City of Edmonds Economic Development Director Patrick Doherty. “In addition to the Holiday Market, downtown Edmonds will once again offer holiday fun and that special hometown charm – a wonderland of lights, music, holiday wreaths and greetings on shop fronts, and visits by Emily the holiday Elf on Saturdays. Of course, the mainstay of the holidays will continue to be the wonderful variety of shops, cafés, restaurants and service providers that make Downtown Edmonds a particular delight during the holidays.”

For more information about the market, visit www.facebook.com/edmondsholidaymarket.