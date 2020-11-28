Edmonds Art Beat: A FanJazztic fundraiser, Artist Sunday and a new art exhibit

DeMiero Jazz Fest Fundraiser happening NOW!

The DeMiero Jazz Fest, an annual non-competitive vocal jazz festival, kicked off its One FanJazztic fundraiser Friday. There will be a week of virtual auctions and live performances to raise funds for the DeMiero Jazz Festival, which has a mission to provide world-class jazz experiences through education, clinics and performances. Registration is still available here to be entered into daily drawings and to preview auction items,which include one-of-a-kind events. More information can be found here.

Gallery North’s December Show “Gifts of the Season”

Gallery North is celebrating the festive holiday season with a show featuring unique works of art created by 20 local artists. The exhibit features artful gifts perfect for gift-giving. There are handmade items including paintings, small artworks, jewelry, wooden pieces, medallions, pottery and glass. The show opens Dec. 1 at Gallery North in downtown Edmonds. You can purchase items throughout the show, which is open for the month of December, Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more here.

Artist Sunday happening this weekend! Featuring local artists.

Several local artists were selected for a nationwide arts shopping event this Sunday, Nov. 29. Edmonds School District Community Arts Program Coordinator Barbara Childs is one of 20 artists being featured for Artists Sunday, a nationwide online day of art shopping. The event includes over 2,000 artists from all 50 states, with five coming from Edmonds — Allison Leigh Lilly, Barbara Chapman, Cheryl Brown, Janis Graves and Sue Robertson. Lynnwood artists include Childs and Angela Bandurka.

The 20 featured artists can be seen here.

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.