Edmonds Art Beat: Enjoy holiday pops from the coziness of home and shop to support the arts

Cascade Symphony Orchestra to present Virtual Holiday Pops Concert Dec. 6

The Cascade Symphony Orchestra will still perform its annual Holiday Pops concert on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. The event will be virtual this year and will be the Edmonds-based orchestra’s second concert of the season performed online. The event will be offered free of charge thanks to the generosity of donors.

The symphony’s music director, Michael Miropolsky, has curated the event and put together a variety of holiday favorites. The concert will feature violinist Simon James and Jordan Anderson on double bass. Simon James is the principal violinist and second assistant concertmaster for the Seattle Symphony Orchestra and is a member of the Australia World Orchestra. Jordan Anderson is an “artist in residence” on the faculty at the University of Washington and has soloed with the Cascade Symphony and Seattle Symphony in the past.

The event can be enjoyed at the CSO’s website or on the orchestra’s YouTube channel.

Seattle Theatre Group announces Winter 2020 Digital Season

STG announced a diverse lineup of music, dance, and holiday performances the entire family can enjoy. There are a mix of free and ticketed events and a variety of virtual performances that can be enjoyed from anywhere.

December’s events include several holiday classics. There is an adaptation of Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol with hundreds of puppets, miniatures, silhouettes and a live original score, and an comedic look at the season in Holiday Sauce…Pandemic! There will also be an opportunity to see a reimagined classic in The Hip Hop Nutcracker featuring Kurtis Blow.

To learn more about the performances and how to watch, visit the website here.

Cascadia’s Winter Marketplace now open

Cascadia Art Museum is offering a full Winter Marketplace featuring perfectly tailored gift packages for everyone on your list. They are available online at the Museum Store. In addition, the museum is offering free delivery to all Edmonds residences with purchases of $50 or more. Quantities are limited, so act quickly and shop here.

Cole Gallery premieres Head in the Clouds event starting Dec. 1

Edmonds artist Andy Eccleshall’s newest selection of works will be featured at the Cole Gallery starting Dec. 1. The event titled Head in the Clouds is inspired by the artist’s road trip to New Mexico a year ago. The collection highlights many of the different ways light plays on and within the formations in a range of locations up and down the western U.S. Learn more about the event at the Cole Gallery website or on Andy Eccleshall’s artist website.

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.