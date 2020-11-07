Edmonds Art Beat: November brings new gallery exhibits, diversity series film screening — and more

Cole Gallery features a new exhibit, Contemporary Women

Until Nov. 29, Cole Gallery will be featuring the art of Kathy Gale, C.A. Pierce, Jenna von Benedikt, Kimberly Adams, Cheryl Waale, Heather Pasqualino, Jonlee Nunn and Layne Cook. Each of these acclaimed contemporary women artists offer a unique perspective in their work with themes ranging from the female form to birds and animals along with abstracted landscapes. View the entire show here.

Gallery North announces November exhibit Creatures Great and Small

Artists Lonni Flowers and Melinda O’Malley are being featured during Gallery North’s November 2020 exhibit Creatures Great and Small. The artists have created a show featuring animal art with paintings in watercolor, acrylic, colored pencil, and unique jewelry, silk scarves and pottery.

Melinda O’Malley is a ceramic clay artist featuring both real and mythical creatures. Her very popular dragon teapots are created one scale at a time and finished with a unique glaze guaranteeing each piece to be an original.

Lonni Flowers has won awards for watercolor, acrylic, and silk painting. Her early works were focused on horses but have since evolved to include all types of animals from domestic to African wildlife.

There will be no opening reception for this exhibit but the show will be available for viewing at Gallery North from Nov. 1-30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit the website here.

New On the Fence temporary art installations

The City of Edmonds Arts Commission has new temporary art installations on designated fence lines in downtown Edmonds. The newest installations are by encaustic artist Joy Hagen and Edmonds artist Mona T. Smiley-Fairbanks and are featured through January.

Sea Weeds by Joy Hagen is on the Civic Field fence along 6th Avenue North, and is made up of nine separate sculptures. The sculptures consist of wire, duct tape and encaustic colored wax that come together as seaweed floating in the waves

My House by Mona T. Smiley- Fairbanks on the ArtWorks parking lot fence at 2nd Avenue South and Dayton Street features approximately 30 house silhouettes made from recycled lumber in many graphic color combinations.

Edmonds Diversity Commission screens two films on Nov. 14

The Edmonds Diversity Commission kicked off its fourth season of the Diversity Film Series in October. Coming up on Saturday, Nov.14, two more films will be available. Fat Boy Chronicles is about a 14-year-old boy who struggles with weight yet still manages to focus on his bigger goals. Trailer here. Additionally, the short On Beauty from Emmy-nominated filmmaker Joanna Rudnick comes a story about challenging norms and redefining beauty. Trailer here. To learn more about the program, visit the website here.

Taj Mahal – Livestream presented by ECA

Edmonds Center for the Arts presents Taj Mahal Livestream. Taj Mahal, composer, vocalist, multi-award winner will be streaming LIVE on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. from the UC Theater stage in Berkely, Calif. Tickets are $20 for the live event (can be accessed for up to 48 hours) and $150 for a special meet-and-greet including a 60-second opportunity to interact live via video. Tickets can be purchased here.

