Edmonds Arts Commission seeking applicants for open 2021 position

The City of Edmonds Arts Commission will have an opening in 2021 for an Edmonds resident with a passion for the arts and interest in working with the cultural arts community.

The four-year term starts in 2021 and the application process is currently open. The application deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 1, 2020. Applicants must live in Edmonds.

The arts commission is made up of seven members who serve staggered four-year terms. By ordinance, four of these positions must be filled by people professionally engaged in the arts. This opening is a general position for a person with a strong interest and involvement in one or more arts disciplines (performing, literary, visual).

Established in 1975, the commission is charged by city ordinance with “promoting the arts as an integral part of the community.” Arts commission core programs include public art and rotating visual art exhibits, Summer Concerts in the Parks, Write on the Sound Writers’ Conference presented every October, cultural tourism promotion and community cultural planning. The commission meets the first Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. via Zoom until further notice.

The application and position description are available online at www.edmondswa.gov/opportunities-contests-applications.html . Applicants should submit their application, a resume and a letter of interest by email to: eac@edmondswa.gov, or you can mail it to EAC Nominations, 700 Main St., Edmonds WA 98020. Applicants need to plan for a Zoom interview the week of Dec. 1. For more information, email frances.chapin@edmondswa.gov.