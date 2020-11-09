Edmonds City Council to return to individual committee meetings, starting at 4 PM Tuesday

It will be a long day for government watchers Tuesday as the Edmonds City Council begins a new committee meeting format via Zoom.

Starting at 4 p.m., the council will hold three virtual committee meetings — at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. — with a council business meeting to follow at 7 p.m. — although that meeting will begin with an hour-long executive session “to evaluate the qualifications of an applicant for public employment.”

When the COVID-pandemic forced the council to start meeting remotely, its three committees — parks and public works, public safety, planning and personnel, and finance — were combined into one committee of the whole involving all councilmembers. However, the council decided a few weeks ago to return to individual committee meetings on the second Tuesday of each month — with the times staggered hourly via Zoom.

Council committee meetings are work sessions for the council and city staff. Committee meeting agendas do not include audience comments or public hearings.

The agenda for all committee meetings, plus the 7 p.m. business meeting, are as follows. Note that some agenda items may appear in more than one committee the topic falls under more than one committee.

Parks and Public Works Committee

4 p.m.

1. Renewal of the Interlocal Agreement with the Snohomish Conservation District

2. Presentation of Local Agency Agreement for Construction Management services on the Citywide Pedestrian Crossing Enhancements Project

3. Presentation of a Supplemental Agreement with KPG for the Citywide Pedestrian Crossing Enhancements

4. Presentation of a Supplemental Agreement with WHPacific for the 84th Ave Overlay Project

5. Presentation of Professional Services Agreement with Tetra Tech, Inc. for design of the Seaview Park Infiltration Facility Phase 2 Project

6. Proposal to approve the Wastewater Treatment Plant Chief Operator Job Description

Public Safety, Planning and Personnel Committee

5 p.m.

1. One-Month Extension of Housing Commission

2. Code Updates to Allow Streateries and Other Outdoor Dining

3. Proposal to approve the Wastewater Treatment Plant Chief Operator Job Description

Finance Committee

6 p.m.

1. Waterfront Center Project Update

2. September 2020 Quarterly Financial Report

To view or listen to any of the committee meetings in their entirety, go to https://zoom.us/s/4257752525 or call toll-free: 888-475-4499 | Meeting ID 425 775 2525

Business Meeting

7 p.m.

– Executive Session to evaluate the qualifications of an applicant for public employment (60 min.)

– Study Item (no action scheduled): Presentation of the proposed 2021-2026 Capital Improvements Program/Capital Facilities Plan

To join, comment, view, or listen to the Edmonds City Council Meeting in its entirety, visit https://zoom.us/s/4257752525 or call toll free: 888-475-4499 | Meeting ID 425 775 2525

In addition to Zoom, council meetings are broadcast live on the City Council Meeting webpage, Comcast cable TV channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.