Edmonds College awards $1.4 million in CARES Act funding to students

Edmonds College has awarded $1.4 million in federal CARES Act funding to students who are experiencing COVID-19 related financial hardships and are in need of emergency assistance. The one-time, limited assistance is aimed at helping students with rent, food, bills, tuition, course materials, child care, and health care.

“We recognize the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on our students,” said Christina Castorena, vice president for Student Services. “We were able to use the CARES Act emergency funds to lessen the financial impact of the pandemic for more than 1,700 Edmonds College students so they can focus on their academics and continue on with their educational goals.”

In total, more than 1,770 EC students received financial assistance that was dispersed during spring, summer, and fall quarters. For fall quarter, $389,000 was awarded to 599 students.

The EC Associated Students Executive Board also provided $50,000 toward the EC Foundation’s Student Emergency Fund in the spring and gave an additional $40,000 to the foundation for disbursement during fall and winter quarters.

For more information on the college’s response to COVID-19, visit edcc.edu/coronavirus.