Edmonds College to hold virtual Veterans Day Celebration Nov. 10

Edmonds College will host its eighth annual Veterans Day Celebration from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 10, on YouTube. Viewers will have the opportunity to chat with the team who created the celebration video, and the video will be available for viewing any time after its premiere.

“Although we may be separated from each other physically, keeping our tradition of honoring those who served in our military and those who support them at home brings us closer together in spirit,” said Chris Szarek, director of the Edmonds Veterans Resource Center (VRC) and retired U.S. Navy Seabee. “Through technology, grit, and determination, our Veterans Day Planning Committee has created a moving tribute we feel honors our veterans, and is every bit as solemn, joyful, and impactful as our ceremonies in years past.”

This year’s theme is “Valor Amongst Us,” and the celebration will pay special tribute to Edmonds College student and employee veterans.

“Many veterans keep their stories about their service to themselves or only share with other veterans,” said Szarek. “We hope that by sharing their stories people will gain a greater understanding of what motivates a person to serve in the military, and the value veterans contribute to our campus and community.”

Gregory Hinton, U.S. Army veteran and Edmonds College vice president of Finance and Operations, will serve as master of ceremonies for the event. Guest speakers include U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, EC President Dr. Amit B. Singh, and Dr. Steve Woodard, EC dean of Student Success and Retention and Mountlake Terrace city councilmember. The event will also feature performances by the Soundsation student jazz choir and tributes to veterans submitted by EC students and employees.

“Our college is stronger because of the presence of our student and employee veterans,” said Singh. “They bring important life experience and determination to the classroom and the workplace.”

“I’d like to especially thank those in our Veterans Resource Center, who work continuously to find new ways to serve veterans and military-connected students during this time. Through the efforts of the VRC, student veteran enrollment and persistence has remained strong despite the challenges of remote learning,” Singh said.

Edmonds College has been designated as a military-friendly school. The college is also home to the Veterans Resource Center that serves the needs of over 200 veterans and their family members attending EC by providing Veterans Affairs counseling and certification, resource referrals, career counseling, and an inviting place to meet other veterans. The center is funded by the EC Foundation’s Boots to Books and Beyond Campaign.