Edmonds Diversity Commission film series continues Nov. 14 with ‘On Beauty’ and ‘Fat Boy Chronicles’

The Edmonds Diversity Commission’s film series continues this Saturday, Nov. 14 with a double-feature virtual showing starting at noon.

The. movies are:

On Beauty – From Emmy-nominated filmmaker Joanna Rudnick (In the Family) and Chicago’s Kartemquin Films comes a story about challenging norms and redefining beauty. On Beauty follows fashion photographer Rick Guidotti, who left the fashion world when he grew frustrated with having to work within the restrictive parameters of the industry’s standard of beauty. After a chance encounter with a young woman who had the genetic condition albinism, Rick re-focused his lens on those too often relegated to the shadows to change the way we see and experience beauty. 31 minutes

Fat Boy Chronicles – Jimmy Winterpock at age 14 is 5’5 and weighs 188 pounds. Outside the comfort of his family and church, life for Jimmy is a constant struggle. The cruel taunts of his classmates make going to school or playing sports a humiliating experience. Yet, he still manages to focus on his goals: to lose weight and win over the girl of his dreams. 78 minutes

Following both films, there will be a question-and-answer session with the producer, cinematographer and cast of “the Fat Boy Chronicles”:

Mike Buchanan – producer

Christopher Rivera – actor playing lead character Jimmy Winterpock

Jeremy Osbern – cinematographer

Cole Carson – actor playing Robb Thurman

To view, visit this Zoom link. The meeting ID is 936 5805 6612 and the passcode is 136173.