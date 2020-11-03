Edmonds Historical Museum announces winners in 8th annual Scarecrow Festival

The Edmonds Historical Museum on Monday announced the winners of its eighth annual Scarecrow Festival.
The museum received a total of 40 non-residential entries and 24 residential entries this year, said Emily Scott, this year’s Master of Crows and an Edmonds Museum board member.
The top vote-getter overall based — based on those voting via the Edmonds Scarecrow Festival website — went to residential entry “Muerte Florecida (Death in Bloom).
Festival judges decided the winner of the Best New Builder – Residential, Best New Builder – Non-Residential, and Best Depiction of Edmonds History. Judges this year were Katie Kelly, Edmonds Historical Museum director; Dave Buelow, museum board member and former Master of Crows; Pam Stuller, owner of Walnut Street Coffee owner and president of the Edmonds Downtown Alliance (Ed!); and Greg Urban, president and CEO of Edmonds Chamber of Commerce.
First-place winners in each Scarecrow Festival category received a certificate, a family or business membership to the museum, and the honor that comes with contributing to the fun of living in Edmonds.
This year’s winning scarecrows are as follows:
Top Vote Getter Overall
Muerte Florecida (Death in Bloom)
Residential
First place: Muerte Florecida (Death in Bloom)
Second place: Dire Prospects
Third place: Keeper of the Patch
Retail:
First place: 2020 Dumpster Fire – Boutique Rogue
Second place: Murder of Crows – Edmonds Crow
Third place: Marie BonBon – The Curious Nest
Service
First place: 2020 Has Been the Schitt$ – Wilcox Construction
Second place: Hope the not so scary scarecrow – Mosaic Salon Group
Third place: Jess – Our Pilates Superhero – Bodyworks Pilates
Arts/Government/School
First place: The Notorious: Ruth Voter Ginsberg – Edmonds Library
Second place: Attackin’ Kraken – Compass Courses
Third place: Igniting Hope Through Faith and Love – Holy Rosary School
Financial/Insurance/Real Estate
First place: Three Little Pigs – Coastal Community Bank
Second place: Dumpy 2020 Dumpster Fire – Coldwell Banker Bain Edmonds
Third place: The Pumpkin King – Koenig Financial Group
Food/Beverage:
First place: Jack and the Beanstalk – Walnut Street Coffee
Second place: Thanking Essentials – Taki Tiki
Third place: Salish Sea Brewing Company
Judges Choices:
Best New Builder Non-Residential: Murder of Crows – Edmonds Crow
Best New Builder Residential: The Pumpkin Spectre of Yost Park
Best Depiction of Edmonds History: Thanking Essentials – Taki Tiki
You can also see all the entries at historicedmonds.org/vote-for-scarecrow-festival-winners.