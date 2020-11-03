Edmonds Historical Museum announces winners in 8th annual Scarecrow Festival

The Edmonds Historical Museum on Monday announced the winners of its eighth annual Scarecrow Festival.

The museum received a total of 40 non-residential entries and 24 residential entries this year, said Emily Scott, this year’s Master of Crows and an Edmonds Museum board member.

The top vote-getter overall based — based on those voting via the Edmonds Scarecrow Festival website — went to residential entry “Muerte Florecida (Death in Bloom).

Festival judges decided the winner of the Best New Builder – Residential, Best New Builder – Non-Residential, and Best Depiction of Edmonds History. Judges this year were Katie Kelly, Edmonds Historical Museum director; Dave Buelow, museum board member and former Master of Crows; Pam Stuller, owner of Walnut Street Coffee owner and president of the Edmonds Downtown Alliance (Ed!); and Greg Urban, president and CEO of Edmonds Chamber of Commerce.

First-place winners in each Scarecrow Festival category received a certificate, a family or business membership to the museum, and the honor that comes with contributing to the fun of living in Edmonds.

This year’s winning scarecrows are as follows:

Top Vote Getter Overall

Muerte Florecida (Death in Bloom)

Residential

First place: Muerte Florecida (Death in Bloom)

Second place: Dire Prospects

Third place: Keeper of the Patch

Retail:

First place: 2020 Dumpster Fire – Boutique Rogue

Second place: Murder of Crows – Edmonds Crow

Third place: Marie BonBon – The Curious Nest

Service

First place: 2020 Has Been the Schitt$ – Wilcox Construction

Second place: Hope the not so scary scarecrow – Mosaic Salon Group

Third place: Jess – Our Pilates Superhero – Bodyworks Pilates

Arts/Government/School

First place: The Notorious: Ruth Voter Ginsberg – Edmonds Library

Second place: Attackin’ Kraken – Compass Courses

Third place: Igniting Hope Through Faith and Love – Holy Rosary School

Financial/Insurance/Real Estate

First place: Three Little Pigs – Coastal Community Bank

Second place: Dumpy 2020 Dumpster Fire – Coldwell Banker Bain Edmonds

Third place: The Pumpkin King – Koenig Financial Group

Food/Beverage:

First place: Jack and the Beanstalk – Walnut Street Coffee

Second place: Thanking Essentials – Taki Tiki

Third place: Salish Sea Brewing Company

Judges Choices:

Best New Builder Non-Residential: Murder of Crows – Edmonds Crow

Best New Builder Residential: The Pumpkin Spectre of Yost Park

Best Depiction of Edmonds History: Thanking Essentials – Taki Tiki

You can also see all the entries at historicedmonds.org/vote-for-scarecrow-festival-winners.