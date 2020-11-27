Edmonds Kind of Play: Socially distanced and virtual Santa opportunities for families

Posted: November 26, 2020 19
Wooden Spoon tree

Either more people are decorating for the holidays earlier than normal this year or they’re more comfortable posting it on social media. I have seen a few houses lit up already, which seems earlier than expected, and I saw post after post on social media of people putting up Christmas decorations last weekend. I also started decorating a bit early here, which received much feedback — we’ll call it — from the rest of the family. I got this new small tree from Edmonds’ The Wooden Spoon and it makes me think of my grandma, and I already had put out the new tinsel trees I got in the dollar section at Target — so early decorating it was.

I have found our family traditions to be comforting, even if it involves tweaking them or starting new ones. (We particularly enjoyed the costumed candy drop-off to the friends we usually trick-or-treat with.) In Edmonds, there will be a new holiday tradition at Centennial Plaza, located at 5th and Bell. While we won’t have the tree lighting we’re used to, the Edmonds holiday tree will be lit every night at 5 p.m. You can enjoy with tree lighting, complete with holiday songs, as many times as you like this season.

Locally, there are still ways to do the first thing that  happens after the yearly tree lighting is lit — see Santa! There are a few different options to see socially distant Santa, and two options to interact with him from much further than 6 feet.

A socially distanced Santa experience at Carnarino Gelato.

Edmonds Downtown Santa is still coming to town! You can find Santa inside his “Workshop” at Canarino Gelato in Edmonds this year. Santa will be busy inside his Workshop but will be able to be photographed with visitors who will be outside of his Workshop, while still being able to talk to each other with a special spot to share their Christmas lists. Visits are by appointment for individual families only so that there will be no lines. For more information, you can visit

The Sound Styles Santa will be making multiple appearances in the store’s downtown Edmonds window (100 5th  Ave.) this holiday season. On Nov. 28, Dec. 5 and Dec. 19 from noon to 2 p.m., kids can see Santa and leave him a letter in a special mailbox next to the window. For more information, you can head to Facebook.com/SoundStylesEdmonds.