Edmonds Kind of Play: Socially distanced and virtual Santa opportunities for families

Either more people are decorating for the holidays earlier than normal this year or they’re more comfortable posting it on social media. I have seen a few houses lit up already, which seems earlier than expected, and I saw post after post on social media of people putting up Christmas decorations last weekend. I also started decorating a bit early here, which received much feedback — we’ll call it — from the rest of the family. I got this new small tree from Edmonds’ The Wooden Spoon and it makes me think of my grandma, and I already had put out the new tinsel trees I got in the dollar section at Target — so early decorating it was.
I have found our family traditions to be comforting, even if it involves tweaking them or starting new ones. (We particularly enjoyed the costumed candy drop-off to the friends we usually trick-or-treat with.) In Edmonds, there will be a new holiday tradition at Centennial Plaza, located at 5th and Bell. While we won’t have the tree lighting we’re used to, the Edmonds holiday tree will be lit every night at 5 p.m. You can enjoy with tree lighting, complete with holiday songs, as many times as you like this season.
Locally, there are still ways to do the first thing that happens after the yearly tree lighting is lit — see Santa! There are a few different options to see socially distant Santa, and two options to interact with him from much further than 6 feet.