Edmonds man shot while driving bus in Seattle thanks local police for the work they do

Shot in the chest while driving a Metro bus through Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood last year, Edmonds resident Eric Stark admits he has a special spot in his heart for law enforcement. In fact, he credits two Seattle police officers with saving his life after the shooting, when they cut open his clothing and pushed gauze against his bleeding wound, between his left shoulder and his heart.

To show his thanks for the challenging work police are often called to do, Stark has been handing out a special gift to Seattle-area officers: A pocket-sized medallion known as a challenge coin. On Tuesday, he stopped by the Edmonds Police Station to present a coin to each of Edmonds’ on-duty officers.

“I’m truly grateful for the job you do every day,” Stark said during a brief presentation outside the station.

Challege coins are commonly presented by both military commanders and U.S. Presidents to service members as a sign of camaraderie. In recent years they have also been popular among first responders.

The man suspected of shooting Stark, Tad Michael Norman, is awaiting trial on two murder charges and three counts of attempted murder. According to charging documents, on March 27, 2019 Norman fatally shot retired doctor Robert Michael Hassan, and crashed into a car, killing driver Richard T. Lee, a retired French horn player and Seattle City Light worker. Schoolteacher Deborah L. Judd was wounded.

After he was shot, Stark was able to put the bus in reverse and get his passengers out of harm’s way — and he is credited with saving their lives. The King County Sheriff’s Office recognized his actions by creating a Medal of Heroism award for community members who go above and beyond to save lives. Stark was the first recipient.

But Tuesday morning’s ceremony wasn’t about Stark. It was about recogizing local officers for the work they do.

“I want you guys to know especially in these difficult times, it’s not really popular to be a police officer but most people in the community respect, appreciate and support you,” Stark said. “Not just what you do but you as people, as individuals.”

A former pastor who started driving a bus nine years ago, Stark was born and raised in Edmonds, attending Meadowdale Elementary, Meadowdale Junior High and Meadowdale High School. He and his wife Kim, also a Metro bus driver, have been married for 33 years.

While he has made the rounds of Seattle police precincts to present coins to officers there, he said it was important to also visit officers who serve Edmonds.

“I’ve always had a great respect and appreciation for law enforcement but it was really brought home to me personally when I met and received aid the day of the shooting,” Stark said. “I just wanted to say thank you.”

The coin is inscribed with the words justice, excellence, humility and compassion. “The latter two words are often not what people think of when they think of police officers, Stark said, “but I’ve gotten to meet many, many officers in the last couple of years and I can sincerely say, you guys are some of the kindest, most servant-hearted people I’ve met.”

— By Teresa Wippel