Edmonds mayor: Hacker who disrupted virtual police chief forum is ‘a pathetic, hate-filled coward’

A virtual forum for Edmonds Police Chief candidates Monday night gave local residents a chance to see and hear the two finalists for the job — and also drew an unwanted participant who managed to hack into the presentation three times, making disparaging comments to one of the candidates.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson called the hacker “a pathetic, hate-filled coward,” adding he has directed the police department to investigate and also ask the FBI for help in tracking down any individuals involved in the incident. The hacking occurred during the presentation by Sauk-Suiattle Chief Sherman Pruitt. Shortly after Pruitt began speaking during the forum, microphones squealed and the hacker cut in, saying “shut up, you pig.”

Twice more during Pruitt’s time, the hacker cut in, yelling out obscenities. Pruitt took it in stride, telling forum moderator Jessica Neill Hoyson: “I understand, some people just hacking in… there are some things that people have strong opinions about; I really want to thank the community for getting to know me better.”

Staff finally traced the hack to the city’s simultaneous live stream of the forum on Facebook and shut it down. There were no further disruptions.

One of the first questions put to the candidates was, “What are your top three priorities if you become Edmonds chief?” Pruitt responded: Reinventing policing with the community; officer training, especially training to deescalate difficult situations; and building morale within the department to face challenges in recruiting and retaining officers who feel they have become targets. The key to that, said Pruitt, is being open-minded in approaching issues and being transparent to the public.

Pruitt is a former U.S. Marine who served tours in Somalia and Iraq, then spent eight more years in the National Guard. He started his police career on the Tulalip Tribal force. He served as a patrol officer, detective and SWAT team sergeant, and was assigned to command of the patrol, corrections, SWAT and investigations units. Pruitt was interim chief in Tulalip. He moved to the Sauk-Suiattle Tribal Police to become chief, director of public safety and emergency management. Pruitt has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration and is a graduate of both the Chief of Police Command Executive Academy and the Criminal Justice Executive Leadership Management Training.

He was asked how the police can stay in contact with young people now that the Edmonds School District has removed school resource officers. Pruitt responded that he sees part of the department’s role as mentoring kids, especially children of color, based on his Black and Native American heritage. He said that officers need to engage with students on the basketball court, the football field, or wherever they are. He cited his work with Students Against Drunk Driving (SADD) and as a DARE anti-drug officer as part of that effort.

How would he handle the mistrust of police in the wake of the death of George Floyd, Black Lives Matter and calls to defund police? Pruitt responded that he would make sure the department is transparent in everything it does, and that his staff listens and is open-minded to get community perspective. He called for working with mental health professionals and getting at least one of them embedded with officers, so police have additional resources. Pruitt added that though his current agency has not experienced some of these issues, he understands the situation, brought home in part because his son is a Seattle police officer.

Answering a question about community outreach. Pruitt said officers must be out in the community. For example, the department could invite residents and business owners to meet, even hold barbecues, all to see how “we collaborate, and to interact with us in a different light.” He said that listening, being open-minded, expecting from his officers what he expects from himself, is his definition of leadership for a department.

Next, Edmonds Interim Police Chief Jim Lawless faced the questions. First, he cited his top three priorities.

One, he said, is community outreach and engagement to maintain what he called the extremely positive relationship Edmonds police have in the community, adding “that has to be worked on, earned, maintained every day.” Earlier this year Lawless created a police community outreach team, which has worked through the coronavirus to hold sessions in parks throughout the city.

A second priority, said Lawless, is transparency and accessibility. He talked about bringing back the city’s community citizens academy, possibly online to reach out to all residents. He also pointed to the department’s current focus on hiring diverse candidates, adding “we are the community and the community is us.” In addition, the police department is developing a body camera pilot project to make the interactions of officers available to the community, to provide an extra layer of transparency, he said.

His other priority is working through the COVID pandemic while maintaining the continuity and services for residents and his staff. Lawless said he also takes into account the economic impact COVID has had on the city.

Lawless cited his 30-plus years of experience in law enforcement, beginning in Key West, Fla. He and his family moved to Edmonds in 1995, where he started in patrol, was promoted to corporal, then sergeant, and was involved in training new officers. He spent time as commander for the North Sound SWAT team. Lawless spent a stint at the Police Training Academy, teaching new recruits. In 2008, Lawless was appointed assistant chief. Lawless has a master’s degree in public administration, and a master’s certificate in law enforcement management, as well as a bachelor’s in social sciences with an emphasis in sociology and psychology criminal justice. He graduated from the FBI National Academy and the law enforcement Executive Leadership Seminar at FBI Academy.

To address the loss of school resource officers, Lawless said the department must continue to make sure schools still maintain accessibility to police, adding he hopes the school district is open to maintaining relationships with officers so that students and the community know that officers are here to protect everyone. He also hopes to establish future youth forums to connect police with the city’s young people.

On the issue of Black Lives Matter and defunding police, Lawless said that even if those issues don’t directly impact Edmonds, they still impact law enforcement in the city and diminish trust. He said there are procedures in place for Edmonds police to protect lives: “It is part of the mission, vision and values in everything we do.”

Lawless said leaders should set an example, have a vision and communicate that to the people who work for them. For the community, he had one question: “What do you need from me?” and added he is here to listen and engage.

The public can submit feedback on the candidates until Friday, Nov. 13. Send remarks to Director of Human Resources Jessica Neill Hoyson at Jessica.neillhoyson@edmondswa.gov.

There have already been two rounds of interviews — one with law enforcement, the other with community members. The city council will give the mayor their input. He then makes the final decision. The mayor’s choice is subject to council confirmation.

Here is the mayor’s complete statement regarding Monday night’s hacking incident:

Last night a pathetic, hate-filled coward disrupted our Police Chief public forum on Zoom.

As we do with City Council meetings, I supported the open Zoom meeting format in order to remove as many barriers as possible for public participation. Other formats, such as watching a Zoom Webinar, require logging in with an email address, which some members of the public may not see as fully accessible. This public forum had the same security features as our regular City Council meetings because, as a government agency, we must be accessible and transparent. Of course, in any public setting, by its very nature, there is the risk of a few bad actors taking advantage of the open forum. Unfortunately, that happened last night when individual(s) with racist beliefs and unsavory conduct briefly interrupted the proceedings. I have directed our Police Department to investigate this as a crime and bring to light who this pathetic offender is. We are also reaching out to the FBI for cyber assistance to track down the perpetrator(s). It’s a tragedy that such individuals who harbor hatred and vile thoughts sit alone in their basements at a computer with nothing better to do than disrupt public forums with lewd and racist messages and imagery. Instead, we should encourage all such like-minded individuals to better spend their energies being productive members of society by promoting mask wearing, social distancing, and love for humanity if they really want to matter. Moving forward we are reviewing other meeting options for engaging the community that will have additional protections in place to ensure no one in our community feels unsafe or subjected to racist attacks when participating in these forums.