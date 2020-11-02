Edmonds police asking for public’s help locating missing 29-year-old man

The Edmonds Police Department is asking for assistance locating a 29-year-old man missing since last month.

Police said Sawyer West was last seen Oct. 16 leaving a care facility in Edmonds. He reportedly left his personal belongings at the facility and has not been heard from since. According to police, West is 5-foot-9 and 160 lbs. with blue eyes.

Police said they have initiated a statewide search for Sawyer.

If seen, community members are asked to email policetips@edmondswa.gov or notify their local police department.