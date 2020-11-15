Edmonds Police Blotter: Nov. 3-9, 2020

Nov. 3

23800 block Highway 99: In two separate incidents, unknown suspects broke the glass front door of a business. In one, the cash register was discovered open and empty. In the other, the cash register appeared to be missing.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Police responded to a report of a domestic argument between ex-boyfriend and ex-girlfriend residing together.

19700 block 88th Avenue West: A resident discovered a rear vehicle license plate stolen from vehicle.

7000 block 212th Street Southwest: A bank reported a fraudulent check was deposited by a customer who recently opened an account.

21900 block Highway 99: A juvenile was caught stealing at a store.

22200 block Highway 99: An unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered in a parking lot.

21500 block 90th Avenue West: A residence was burglarized, with entry made via breaking a bathroom window.

Nov. 4

21900 block Highway 99: A man was caught shoplifting.

22400 block Highway 99: A police traffic stop for equipment and moving violations led to a DUI arrest.

10500 block 228th Street Southwest: Apparently stolen mail and packages were found opened and discarded along the roadway.

23600 block Highway 99: A man suspected of shoplifting from a business was located nearby.

9400 block 224th Street Southwest: A vehicle parked along a street in front of a house was stolen sometime overnight.

24100 block Highway 99: A man remaining in a business bathroom and refusing to leave was removed from the location at the request of staff.

23900 block Highway 99: A road rage incident led to theft and threat of assault.

8800 block Bowdoin Way: A resident discovered yard fence gates open and motion lights disabled.

100 block Sunset Avenue South: Someone accessed the lock box of a business and was able to gain unlawful entry and steal a cash register drawer.

24100 block Highway 99: A shoplifter with a cart of merchadise fled with some items when contacted by staff. The suspect was located by Shoreline police and arrested for a warrant, and also cited for theft.

8500 block 200th Street Southwest: Old firearm ammunition was turned in by a citizen for destruction.

7900 block Lake Ballinger Way: Police responded to a parking dispute in which a suspect vchicle damaged another vehicle but was gone when officers arrived.

Nov. 5

21900 block Highway 99: A man was stopped for driving without headlights and improper lane usage. He admitted to drinking alcohol and was later arrested for DUI.

19500 block 94th Place West: A man was arrested for DUI after a single-vehicle, minor collision.

23400 block Highway 99: A car dealership was burglarized and several vehicles were stolen, including keys and documentatoin from inside the business.

7400 block 229th Street Southwest: A citizen reported a suspicous red Kia pulled into the driveway of an unoccupied residence. The residence was discovered burglarized with a box of unkonwn items stolen.

22500 block Highway 99: A business agent reported a customer attempting to purchase groceries online using stolen credit cards.

23800 block Highway 99: A woman was removed from a business after causing a disturbance.

600 block Edmonds Way: A man was moving and received a ride from strangers. The subjects left the victim at a gas station and took his property.

8900 block 179th Place Southwest: A suspicious vehicle was reported at an abandoned residence with a history of break-ins. Two suspects were found on the property and arrested. The vehicle was determined to be stolen and was seized pending a search warrant.

500 block 5th Avenue South: Police stopped a driver for illegally passing on the right. Driver admitted to alcohol and prescription usage, and was arrested for DUI.

10100 block Edmonds Way: A woman told police that her ex-boyfriend violated a no-contact order by showing up at her place of business.

Nov. 6

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifter detained by store security was arrested for theft and illicit narcotics found on her person.

18900 block 86th Place West: The accidental discharge of a firearm inside a residence struck a child in the arm. See related story here.

600 block Dayton Street: A resident disovered their home listed as a rental without any knowledge.

8500 block 216th Street Southwest: A home was burglarized while the residents were away.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A rental storage unit burglarized with tools reported stolen.

21600 block Highway 99: Police received a third-party report of an assault. The apparent victim was contacted but declined to press charges or identify the other subjects involved.

19900 block 81st Place West: Police responding to a residential alarm determined it was a burglary. A K9 search for possible suspects was unsuccessful.

8400 block 198th Street Southwest: An unknown suspect disabled an exterior security light and attempted to break a kitchen window.

23800 block Highway 99: A man got into a verbal argument with a barista and threated her with a firearm. The suspect was located, arrested and booked into jail and the firearm was recovered.

500 block Paradise Lane: A juvenile last observed going to her room was reported as missing.

Nov. 7

21900 block Highway 99: Two male suspects were detained by store security for alcohol theft.

200 block 6th Avenue North: Police received a report of two vehicles driving on, and causing damage to, a city field.

21400 block 92nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen overnight but was recovered unoccupied the next day and returned to its owner.

200 block 4th Avenue South: An entry door lock to a condo building was discovered damaged and inoperable.

20100 block 81st Avenue West: A vehicle prowl was reported. A neighbor observed a possible suspect flee from the driveway and get picked up by a beige sedan.

10500 block 231st Street Southwest: Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked with its trunk open. The vehicle was deteremined to be stolen and was returned to the legal owner.

23000 block Edmonds Way: Vehicle license plates were stolen and swapped with two other vehicle plates.

24100 block Highway 99: An officer witnessed a woman walk out of a store with items in a personal bag without paying as a store employee was telling the suspect to stop. She was cited and released.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was stopped for driving without headlights. He later admitted to having marijuana in his posession and was under 21. He was cited and released.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Felony assault charges were referred for a medical patient who spat blood in the face of a health care worker.

Nov. 8

19800 block 81st Place West: A concerned parent reported adult daughter as missing after she was acting strange and not going to work or returning home.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: Police received a delayed report of a victim being threatened by roommate with knife.

22600 block Highway 99: A disgruntled customer was removed from a business.

19100 block 88th Avenue West: Officers respond to a domestic disturbance involving an argument between a father and adult son.

9500 block Edmonds Way: Police were called to a report of a male and female yelling. Afte contact was made, a man was arrested and booked for domestic assault.

21100 block 78th Avenue West: Victim reported that a suspect believed to be a family member tampered with an apartment door lock and stole items from inside.

23700 block 80th Court West: A resident confronted two male suspects attempting to steal tires from a garage. They fled on foot and were not located.

Nov. 9

7500 block 212th Street Southwest: A verbal argument was reported between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A boyfriend and girlfriend got into a verbal argument.

300 block 5th Avenue South: Keys to an office building were stolen and the building entered. Nothing was known to be stolen at the time.

18000 block 73rd Avenue West: Subject reported ongoing unwanted suspicous and threatening messages received via a social media app by an unknown suspect.

23200 block Highway 99: A resident reported threatening email from ex-boyfriend.

7800 block 173rd Street Southwest: A disturbance was reported between neighbors with an anti-harassment order in place.

9600 block Firdale Avenue: A vehicle was stolen after being left in a parking lot overnight.

7500 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported argument between a couple who lived together.