Edmonds Police Blotter: Oct. 27-Nov. 2,2020

Oct. 27

7900 block 203rd Street Southwest: A resident reported a suspicious vehicle/person captured on video surveillance overnight, involved in mail theft attempts

100 block 4th Avenue North: A gift bag and contents was stolen after being accidentally left outside.

23200 block 92nd Avenue West: A vehicle reported stolen while parked outside a residence was later recovered by King County Sheriff’s Office.

9500 block 232d Street Southwest: Police were called to investigated an assault reported between spouses that occurred the prior night.

19300 block 84th Avenue West: An online computer security scam was used to defraud a resident of money.

800 block Daley Street: A verbal argument was reported between a local couple.

24100 block Highway 99: A shoplifter threatened staff with violence. Suspect was ocated and arrested for robbery.

8200 block 208th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for DUI after driving into a rock on the side of the road.

Oct. 28

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A bicycle was stolen from an apartment patio.

18100 block 80th Avenue West: A suspect was cited for theft after stealing neighbor’s political signs.

19200 block 86th Avenue West: A locking mailbox was discovered pried open and damaged. Unknown if any mail was stolen.

Oct. 29

23800 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for assaulting her roommate at a local business.

300 Sunset Avenue North: Police responding to a third-party report of a suspicious vehicle contacted occupants and arrested them for possessing drug paraphernalia.

9900 block 224th Street Southwest: A verbal altercation occurred between parent and adult child.

9900 block 224th Street Southwest: A vehicle rear license plate was reported stolen.

10010 block 5th Avenue South: A resident responded to an unsolicited shipping email for an item they did not purchase, and was defrauded by returning the funds.

Caspers Street/9th Avenue North: Police received a complaint of ongoing political sign damage and theft.

12th Avenue North/Puget Drive: A citizen reported theft of political signs. Police contacted a teen suspect and criminal charges were referred.

20500 block 85th Place West: Threats were made toward a reporter stemming from a news story aired.

8100 block 184th Street Southwest: A resident reported two vehicles were prowled, with a checkbook, checks and other items stolen.

600 block Daley Street: Police responded to a third-party report of a male and female yelling.

Oct. 30

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A woman was arrested for assaulting her ex-boyfriend.

9600 block 236th Street Southwest: Several vehicles were prowled and rummaged through while they were parked at a residence.

220th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Police investigating a hit-and-run collision of an occupied vehicle forwarded charges for hit and run and driving while license suspended.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: A verbal argument occurred between a woman and her juvenile son.

20400 block 85th Place West: A city street was spray painted with intimidating messages targeting a local citizen.

19900 block 80th Place West: A citizen requested a police welfare check of an elderly neighbor not seen in several days. The subject was discovered lying on bedroom floor after falling and was transported by medical personel for evaluation.

22200 block Highway 99: Police arrested a woman threw a rock through a business window. She was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

19900 block 76th Avenue West: Victim complained of being harassed by a relative.

900 block Main Street: A male driver was arrested for DUI after being stopped for failing to obey a traffic control device.

600 block Fir Street: A vehicle was prowled and a mail box entered by an unknown suspect. A camera and other items were stolen.

Oct. 31

7200 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for DUI after a traffic stop for improper lane usage. He admittted to officers on the scene that he was using meth.

22200 block Highway 99: A woman reported her boyfriend assaulted her.

22100 block 93rd Place West: Mail was stolen out of a mailbox. Some of the mail belonging to the victim as well as to neighbors was located on the ground.

6900 block 180th Street Southwest: A missing adult with mental health issues was found at a local residence.

100 block Durbin Drive: A burglary was reported at a business after a manwas seen sleeping inside. Police determined that one of the businesses’ tenants gave the man permission to sleep there.

21200 block 72nd Avenue West: An abandoned building was broken into during an unknown time frame.

22200 block 92nd Avenue West: A stray dog located by a resident was transported to an animal shelter.

23600 block Highway 99: A backpack with a wallet and credit cards was stolen from a vehicle, and fraudulent credit card charges were reported.

23700 block 104th Avenue West: Police responding to a report of subject tampering with a sprinkler system at a park determined that no damage occurred.

21800 block 66th Avenue West: Edmonds PD K9 assisted Mountlake Terrace PD for help in locating a domestic violence assault suspect.

22800 block 76th Avenue West: A woman called 911 stating she was assaulted by her boyfriend, who subsequently fled. Criminal charges were referred.

19100 block 88th Avenue West: A verbal argument was reported between a man and his adult son.

1100 block 5th Avenue South: A two-vehicle collision investigation led to arrest of one driver for DUI.

100 block Dayton Street: Police were dispatched to a report of a group fighting near a tavern. No parties were located but a phone and wallet left behind in the roadway were taken for safekeeping.

7100 block Lake Ballinger Way: A complaint about a party revealed the presence of persons under age.

Nov. 1

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Police responded to an alleged assault between husband and wife.

23200 block Highway 99: Subject reported receiving harassing messages on social media from an ex-boyfriend.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: Burglary of a storage unit reported.

21100 block 80th Avenue West: Mail belonging to several residents was found discarded along a roadway. The mail was returned to owners, with one victim reporting a package still missing.

23800 block Highway 99: Police contact with a subject apparently passed out in vehicle resulted in charges for two males for drug parphernalia and possession of motor vehicle theft tools.

Nov. 2

22500 block 76th Avenue West: Officers responded to an audible alarm at a storage facility with reports of two subjects on foot inside the complex, but were unable to locate subjects.

24000 block Highway 99: A shopping cart with debris on fire was found in front of a vacant building

24200 block 107th Place West: An acquaintance used deception to steal funds from the victim and later made threats when the victim attempted to stop communication.

22800 block Edmonds Way: Six black metal fence sections were disassembled and stolen from a business property over the weekend.

21000 block 81st Place West: A home being repaired was burglarized sometime during the past few weeks. A firearm was among theitems reported as stolen.

21000 block 74th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported as a runaway after failing to return home.

200 block Main Street: A report of a possible intoxicated driver led to a DUI investigation and arrest.

22000 block Highway 99: A verbal disagreement was reported between a mother and her son, who threatened to jump out of a vehicle.

9500 block 216th Street Southwest: Unknown suspect(s) discarded mail from several residences in the open bed of a resident’s truck.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A rental storage unit was reported burglarized, with camping equipment stolen.