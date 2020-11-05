Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for Nov. 9, 2020

November 9, 2020

7pm Zoom

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Approval of October 26, 2020 Meeting Minutes

C. Approval of Payments

D. Authorization To Approve Edmonds Yacht Club To Conduct Holiday On The Docks In Guest Moorage. November 28, 2020 Through January 2, 2020

E. Approval of Resolution No. 20-08, Declaring Port Property Surplus and Authorizing Its Sale or Disposal

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit)

V. PRESENTATION

A. Marina Beach Park Renovation Project Presentation – Angie Feser. Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Director

V. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. Approval of Resolution No. 20-06, Establishing the Amount of Tax to be Levied

B. Approval of Resolution No. 20-07, Banking Excess Levy Capacity for 2021

C. Approval of Resolution No. 20-09, Adopting the 2021 Budget

VI. INFORMATION

A. Continuation of Resolution 20-03, Declaring Local Emergency and Delegation of Authority

B. Marina Float Repairs

VII. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

VIII. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

IX. EXECUTIVE SESSION

X. ADJOURNMENT

To observe social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Port of Edmonds Commission room will be closed for Commission meetings until further notice. The public is welcome to attend meetings remotely via Zoom:

https://zoom.us/j/2091238949 or Audio + 1 253 215 8782 US Meeting ID: 209 123 8949

For remote Commission meetings, public comments can be made via Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting. Comments will be limited to three minutes. Additionally, public comments can be emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will entered into the official public record.