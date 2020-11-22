Edmonds School District Capital Projects Director Ed Peters earns Lifetime Achievement Award

Edmonds School District Director of Capital Projects Ed Peters — a district employee since 1999 — has received the Lifetime Achievement Award through the Association for Learning Environments.

“My most powerful lesson from planning schools is that social space is critically important and difficult to get right,” he said.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is the most distinguished professional award bestowed to an individual Association for Learning Environments member. This award is designed to honor individuals who have distinguished themselves by making significant lasting contributions to the educational facility planning industry throughout their careers.

“Ed has tirelessly served the community of educators, designers, faculty and students over his 30-year career in school planning and construction,” said Deb France, AIA, LEED AP President, Pacific Northwest Region Association for Learning Environments in a statement to Lifetime Achievement Award jurors. “He has provided many years of guidance, mentorship, volunteering and friendship to us in A4LE, and he is deserving of the recognition for his lifetime achievement.

You can read the entire article on Peters’ honor here.